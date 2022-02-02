Open Menu

Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach

Salt Lake City-based real estate firm paid $208 psf for the warehouse

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2022 12:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Bridge Investment Group chairman Robert Morse and the Dolphin Carpet & Tile warehouse (Bridge Investment Group, Google Maps)

Bridge Investment Group picked up a Deerfield Beach warehouse for $15.2 million.

The Salt Lake City-based commercial real estate investment firm picked up the 73,216-square-foot facility at 1471 West Hillsboro Boulevard. Part of the building is currently leased as a showroom for Dolphin Carpet & Tile, a Doral-based flooring company.

Bridge Investment paid $208 a square foot for the building. Michael Scarpino of Scarpino Commercial Real Estate Services brokered the deal, according to an online listing.

The seller, an affiliate of Clark, New Jersey-based Tucker Enterprises, previously paid $3.8 million for the warehouse in 2015, according to records.

Completed in 1975, the building has three tenant spaces, with one space totaling 30,800 square feet that is currently available, the listing states. The warehouse was renovated in 2016 with new drainage, lighting, painting and a repaved parking lot and truck lot.

Bridge Investment, led by Executive Chairman Robert Morse, has about $31.8 billion in real estate assets under management, according to the publicly traded firm’s website. In South Florida, Bridge Investment is involved in Opportunity Zone projects and owns some of the region’s trophy commercial properties.

The firm is partnering with TSG and Lineaire Group to build Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit multifamily project in a Wynwood Opportunity Zone in Miami. In 2019, Bridge Investment bought Museum Tower, a Class A office building in downtown Miami, for $64.6 million. The same year, the company also bought two other Class A office properties, Doral Square in Doral and Flagler Station in Medley, for a combined $123 million.

South Florida’s industrial market remains one of the most highly competitive sectors in the tri-county region, as institutional investors vie for a dwindling number of properties for sale. Industrial landlords are taking advantage of low vacancy rates and record absorption to push up asking rents, according to a recent JLL report.

Broward County’s industrial segment had its strongest leasing year on record in 2021, as tenants leased 8 million square feet, the report states. The vacancy rate hit 5.5 percent in the most recent quarter, while the average asking rent reached $10.09 a square foot, a jump of roughly $1, year-over-year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydeerfield beachindustrialSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    481 Riviera Boulevard in Miramar, Fla and Seagis Property Group’s Vice President Bradlee Lord (Google Maps)
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Léo-Paul Therrin and 2519 Lucille Drive (Le Groupe Therrien, Realtor)
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    Global Horizons Group’s Guy Goldberg and Shai Yitzhaki with an aerial of the properties (Global Horizons Group, Google Maps)
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    (iStock)
    South Florida by the numbers: What a year for residential real estate
    South Florida by the numbers: What a year for residential real estate
    (Live Four West, LoopNet, iStock)
    South Florida multifamily sales hit record $11B in 2021, marking nation’s hottest CRE market: report
    South Florida multifamily sales hit record $11B in 2021, marking nation’s hottest CRE market: report
    Southland Shopping Center at 901-1075 West State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
    Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center in Fort Lauderdale sells for $17M
    Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center in Fort Lauderdale sells for $17M
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.