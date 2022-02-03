Open Menu

Asana buys The Hive, Flagler Uptown in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $18M

Murals of Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix grace outside walls

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2022 04:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Tricera Capitals’ Scott Sherman and Ben Mandell; Asana Partners’ Jason Tompkins, Sam Judd and Terry Brown (Asana Partners, Tricera Capital, Native Realty, iStock)

Asana Partners made a play on downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village district, paying $18.3 million for nearly fully leased retail and office properties.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Asana bought The Hive at 900-924 North Flagler Drive and Flagler Uptown at 723-737 Northeast Second Avenue, according to records.

Miami-based Tricera Capital and RRE Investments sold the buildings, which have a total of roughly 32,000 square feet of rentable space, according to a Tricera news release. The two firms had paid $13.3 million for the one-story properties in 2019.

Flagler Uptown is fully leased and The Hive has one 902-square-foot available space, according to Native Realty CEO and founder Jaime Sturgis, who brokered the 2019 deal and led leasing efforts.

Tenants include Wells Coffee, Heritage and Batch, the Cookie Company, Chick’nCone, Glitch Bar, Heritage Restaurant, JB&C (Juice Bar and Café) and Montce Swim. Tricera secured more than 20 new leases and renewals since 2019, according to its release.

The outside walls of The Hive and Flagler Village are adorned with murals of Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and other icons, created by street artist Herbert Galarza.

The Hive and Flagler Uptown were previously warehouses, repurposed into retail and offices, mirroring the renaissance of the rest of Flagler Village. In recent years, the district’s industrial properties have reopened as commercial space, solidifying Flagler Village as a trendy spot similar to Miami’s Wynwood, where existing warehouses reopened as galleries, restaurants and bars, and are graced with murals.

Also much like in Wynwood, Flagler Village has seen more investor appetite, including for new apartment projects. In December, Germany’s Union Investment paid $226.5 million for EON Squared, a multifamily development, half of which was completed in 2019 and the rest in the summer of 2021.

In January 2021, Sterling Equities paid $92.4 million for the Solmar on Sixth apartment complex in Flagler Village.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydowntown fort lauderdaleFlagler VillageFort Lauderdaleoffice marketretailretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Treevita Capital’s chief executive director Hugo Cascavita and the Victoria at Lauderhill apartment complex at 2011-2051 Northwest 43rd Terrace in Lauderhill (Apartments.com, LinkedIn)
    North Miami Beach investor acquires Lauderhill apartments for $13M
    North Miami Beach investor acquires Lauderhill apartments for $13M
    The $125 million Grove Central project going up next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station (RSM Design)
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    Bridge Investment drops $15M for Dolphin Carpet & Tile building in Deerfield Beach
    481 Riviera Boulevard in Miramar, Fla and Seagis Property Group’s Vice President Bradlee Lord (Google Maps)
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Seagis shopping spree: Industrial binge continues with $13M Miramar warehouse deal
    Léo-Paul Therrin and 2519 Lucille Drive (Le Groupe Therrien, Realtor)
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    Québec real estate guru buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $9M
    Bradley Colmer and Marc Rowan with a rendering of Eighteen Sunset (Deco Capital)
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    Global Horizons Group’s Guy Goldberg and Shai Yitzhaki with an aerial of the properties (Global Horizons Group, Google Maps)
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Global Horizons sells 71-unit Fort Lauderdale apartment portfolio for $13M
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.