A lakefront mansion in Doral sold for $4.4 million, marking an all-time record for single-family home sales in the city, as prices continue to climb across the region.

Alfred Nickson, a multi-level marketing millionaire, purchased the Doral Estates house at 9464 Northwest 52nd Lane from Expomarca LLC, led by Maria Lavino De Pulvirenti and Salvador Lavino De Pulvirenti, property records show.

The three-story, 11,676-square-foot mansion, with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, was built in 1982 and renovated in 2017. The previous record was set by the same property when it last sold in 2014 for $3.6 million.

Nickson, a Miami native, grew up in poverty and became a self-made millionaire by age 25, according to the publication Black Enterprise. He relocated with his family from Los Angeles, according to the listing agent, who declined to name the buyer.

Raymond Bolduc with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Veronica Dagnis with Sky Realty Investments represented the buyer.

Bolduc said the property is the largest one in Doral Estates. The home attracted prospective buyers who included professional football and basketball players, he said.

The house is adjacent to the Trump National Doral Miami golf course and features a pool, outdoor kitchen, gazebo and lake frontage. It sits on a 0.6-acre property. The sellers invested $3.5 million gut-renovating the home in 2017. It’s been on and off the market since 2020 and was most recently asking nearly $4.7 million.

Home prices have skyrocketed across South Florida, creating new records in areas like Miami Beach, Pinecrest, Miami’s Belle Meade and Surfside.

A waterfront Miami home owned by businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht hit the market last week for $150 million. If sold at that price, it would beat the recently set record of $75 million for a single-family home sale in Miami-Dade County. Billionaire Ken Griffin recently paid that price for a teardown on Star Island in Miami Beach.