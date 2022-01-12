Open Menu

Star Island estate lists for $90M following Ken Griffin’s nearby $75M record purchase

Ken Griffin set a record in Miami-Dade in December with his $75M purchase of 8 Star Island

Miami /
Jan.January 12, 2022 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
(L-R) John Jansheski with 27 Star Island Drive and Ken Griffin with 8 Star Island Drive (Sotheby’s International Realty, Wikipedia)

UPDATED, Jan. 12, 5:45 p.m.: A dental accessories mogul is hoping to cash in on Miami Beach’s Star Island momentum, following billionaire Ken Griffin’s $75 million purchase of a nearby teardown.

John Jansheski, founder of DenTek and the son of the Dental Pik inventor, listed his waterfront estate at 27 Star Island Drive for $90 million, a price that would set a record for home sales in Miami-Dade County.

Griffin’s purchase, confirmed by sources and first reported by the Miami Herald, set the county’s current record in December when the deal for 8/9 Star Island Drive closed. Griffin, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, has been assembling waterfront land on the exclusive island, as well as in Palm Beach. He also owns 11 and 12 Star Island Drive, sources previously told The Real Deal. All of his properties are contiguous and they total nearly 4.6

Star Island was one of the first ultra-luxury areas of South Florida to see such a boost in sales activity after the pandemic began nearly two years ago. It attracted prospective buyers such as Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, as well as actual buyers Roger and Sloan Barnett, the nutrition moguls who paid $38 million for 46 Star Island Drive.

Jansheski’s property at 27 Star Island Drive includes two houses totaling 25,000 square feet of interior space on a nearly 1-acre lot. The property has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half-baths.

The DenTek founder paid about $10.8 million for the property in 2011. He moved the original house, built in 1924 to the south side of the property in 2014 and restored it, and built a new modern mansion overlooking the water that was completed in 2019.

Read more

The original home was designed by architect Walter De Garmo, according to listing information provided by One Sotheby’s International Realty. Jansheski’s ex-wife, Alyssa Morgan, with One Sotheby’s, is the listing agent.

The newer house was designed by the South African firm SAOTA and includes a chef’s kitchen, sunset rooftop lounge, 1,400-bottle wine room, new dock and boat lift, gym, pool, spa and cabana.




    An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the listing agent’s relationship with Jansheski. 

