Open Menu

Real estate mogul Pat Carney flips waterfront West Palm Beach condo for $10M

Claremont Companies chairman and CEO paid $5M for unit less than a year ago

Miami /
Feb.February 04, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Claremont Companies’ Pat Carney and One Watermark Place (Claremont Corp, Google Maps)

Claremont Companies chief Pat Carney flipped his condo at One Watermark Place in West Palm Beach for $10.2 million, more than double its purchase price nine months ago.

Records show that William Siegel purchased unit 1003 at the 15-story, waterfront building at 622 North Flagler Drive from Carney, a longtime Palm Beach resident.

Carney is CEO and chairman of Bridgewater, Massachusetts-based Claremont Companies, a privately owned real estate investment, development and asset management firm, according to the company’s website. Carney founded Claremont in 1968 when he started investing in and developing multifamily real estate in the southeastern region of Massachusetts. Claremont expanded into hotels, retail and offices in the 1980s and 1990s.

The four-bedroom, 4,045-square-foot unit offers views east toward the Lake Worth Lagoon and Palm Beach, as well as west toward the mainland, according to Realtor.com. The unit has three and a half baths and offers two parking spaces, as well as two-year seasonal rental of the dock space for an up to 100-foot yacht. Interior features include a fireplace.

The condo sold for $2,522 per square foot.

Carney paid $5 million for the condo in May, property records show. Then he listed it in December for $10.9 million, Realtor.com shows.

James McCann of Premier Estate Properties and Carney’s longtime real estate agent, represented Carney. Sonja Stevens of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Built in 2003, One Watermark Place has 48 units, as well as a pool and gym.

Carney also has built spec homes in Palm Beach County, selling a Manalapan mansion he developed in 2015 for $33 million.

Also in 2015, Carney sold a Palm Beach spec house for $31 million.

In 2017, Carney bought the northern lot at 905 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $14.6 million, with plans to build a spec home.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondospalm beach countywest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mike Pappas, Ana Bozovic and Ron Shuffield (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes/The Real Deal)
    Pumping up prices in South Florida
    Pumping up prices in South Florida
    Brazilian Bum Bum Cream tycoon buying Miami Beach condos after move from New York
    Brazilian Bum Bum Cream tycoon buying Miami Beach condos after move from New York
    Brazilian Bum Bum Cream tycoon buying Miami Beach condos after move from New York
    GL Homes President Misha Ezratti & Palm Beach County Agricultural Reserve (LILA PHOTO via GL Homes, County government of Palm Beach County, Wikimedia Commons)
    GL Homes scores a win with plan to build on preserved farmland
    GL Homes scores a win with plan to build on preserved farmland
    Rendering of E11even Hotel & Residences with Michael Simkins, Marc Robers and Ryan Shear (ArX Solutions)
    PMG, E11even Partners score $149M construction loan for downtown Miami condo development
    PMG, E11even Partners score $149M construction loan for downtown Miami condo development
    Luxury homebuilder flips Palm Beach teardown for $6M
    Luxury homebuilder flips Palm Beach teardown for $6M
    Luxury homebuilder flips Palm Beach teardown for $6M
    From left: Masoud Shojaee of Shoma Group and Ugo Colombo of CMC Group (Shoma Group, CMC Group, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    Arte Surfside
    Arte Surfside closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Arte Surfside closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Harvey Daniels, Edgardo Defortuna and Ritz-Carlton Residences in Pompano Beach (Facebook, DBOX)
    Harvey Daniels tapped as sales director of Ritz-Carlton towers in Pompano Beach
    Harvey Daniels tapped as sales director of Ritz-Carlton towers in Pompano Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.