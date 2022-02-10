Trammell Crow Residential wants to build a 576-unit apartment community on land it has under contract next to West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow, through an affiliate, is seeking Miami-Dade County’s approval to develop the multifamily complex on 20.2 acres at the western side of a larger tract between Southwest 88th and 91st streets, and between Southwest 162nd and 158th avenues, according to a project application submitted to the county last week.

The plan also calls for 953 parking spaces and amenities, including a clubhouse and dog park.

Trammell’s community would be the residential component of the 70-acre Kendall Town Center mixed-use development, which also is slated to include offices, including some for medical use, as well as a town center with restaurants and entertainment.

Kendall Town Center’s development partnership, using affiliate KTC SW 88th St LLC, bought the entire 70-acre tract in 2017 from the Howard Hughes Corporation for $41.8 million, property records show.

The sale price of the 20.2-acre chunk that Trammell Crow has under contract is as yet undisclosed.

Kendall Town Center’s development partnership is led by managing members Robert Eckstein, Josh Rodstein, Edward Schmidt and Jeremy Larkin, who also are shareholders of NAI Miami. According to its county application, the partnership also includes limited partners Raymond and Rene Gonzalez. Raymond Gonzalez is head of MD Ambulance Service, an ambulance provider in Broward County.

Kendall Town Center is considered a development of regional impact, meaning a larger project that needs several rounds of approval from different authorities, including the state. It already has received a preliminary OK from the Miami-Dade County Commission and it is expected to come up for final approval in March, according to Eckstein of NAI Miami.

“We are trying to bring West Kendall a town center that the community has been very, very hungry for, more than just your typical strip center, shopping center type of stuff,” Eckstein said, adding that the vision includes a large open area for community gatherings and concerts.

Trammell Crow’s application is for administrative site plan review for the apartment complex only.

Trammell Crow is the multifamily division of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with $24 billion of assets under management, according to its website. Crow Holdings also has industrial and office development divisions.

Trammell Crow has other projects planned across South Florida. In November, it paid $9.8 million for a Miramar site where it wants to build a 250-unit apartment complex.