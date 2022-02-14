Open Menu

Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M

Glaser paid about $24M for the half-acre property in May 2021

Miami /
Feb.February 14, 2022 12:31 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Todd Michael Glaser, Dr. Robert Fishel with 210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser, JFK Medical Center)

Todd Michael Glaser, Dr. Robert Fishel with 210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser, JFK Medical Center)

Luxury spec homebuilder Todd Michael Glaser flipped a Palm Beach estate that he planned to keep as his “forever home” for nearly $32 million, as waterfront properties remain in high demand in the tony town.

Cardiologist Dr. Robert Fishel purchased the landmark mansion at 210 Via Del Mar via his BeachBoyz Development LLC, records show. A company led by Glaser sold the half-acre property for $31.7 million, 33 percent more than the $23.8 million he paid for the house in May of last year.

Fishel, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, is the founder and president of Florida Electrophysiology Associates, based in Atlantis, a small town in Palm Beach County. He also leads the electrophysiology department at JFK Hospital in Atlantis, according to his bio.

210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser)

Glaser renovated the 12,115-square-foot, nine-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom mansion, and built a pool and spa on the property. The mansion was developed in 1925 and designed by Maurice Fatio in the French Normandy style.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented Glaser. Matthias Fretz of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Inventory has fallen dramatically in Palm Beach throughout the pandemic. A number of sales now occur off-market, brokers say.

Recent closings on the island include the $33 million sale of a non-waterfront mansion owned by the family office of billionaire William E. Ford, Stock Development’s $57 million sale of an oceanfront spec mansion, and a New York private equity chief’s $35.6 million purchase of a non-waterfront mansion.

Glaser has taken advantage of the hot market in both Palm Beach and Miami Beach.

In November, he flipped Billy Joel’s former Miami Beach home in eight months for $6.8 million, 36 percent more than his $5 million purchase price.

A month earlier, he sold the Palm Beach property once owned by the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein for nearly $26 million. Glaser had the house demolished. He had said he planned to build a mansion on the waterfront lot, but ended up selling the land to David Skok, a partner at Waltham, Massachusetts-based Matrix Partners.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesHouse FlippingPalm Beachtodd glaser

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Health Care Workers with South Florida (iStock)
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    Jon Paul Perez with 240 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Zillow)
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Walter Kolm with 6946 Coral Gables Ct. (LinkedIn, iStock, realtor.com)
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    2317 Solar Plaza Dr, Fort Lauderdale (Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    810 Lakeview Drive with M. Patrick Carroll and Alina Baikova (Zillow, Getty)
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    William E. Ford with 110 Clarendon Avenue (Rockefeller.edu, Realtor.com)
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz (LinkedIn, Realtor, iStock)
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    (iStock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.