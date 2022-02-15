Open Menu

Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $10.5M

Miami /
Feb.February 15, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach (Condo.com)

Condo sales and dollar volume fell in the second week of February in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $148 million, compared to $232 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 206, versus 259 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $719,000, down from about $896,000 the week prior.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

The top sale was a $10.5 million closing at Oceana Bal Harbour. Unit 2401 at 10201 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour traded for about $2,630 per square foot. Ryan Mendall represented the buyers, Andrew Africk and his wife, Jacqueline. Ludmila Bogatov represented the sellers, Tatiana Zorina and Kirill Stadnikov.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Apogee. Unit 1203 at 800 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach, traded for $8.6 million, or just under $2,800 per square foot. Michael Duchon represented the seller, while Laurent Bensoussan represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 6th to Feb. 12th:


Most expensive

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 2401 | 162 days on the market | $10.5M | $2,630 psf | Listing agent: Ludmila Bogatov | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell

Least expensive

Portofino Tower, 300 South Pointe Drive, unit 1001 | 11 days on the market | $2M | $876 psf | Listing agent: Desiree Prado | Buyer’s agent: Christian Brandi

Most days on market

Turnberry Ocean Club, 18501 Collins Avenue, unit 4102 | 202 days on the market | $6M | $2,069 psf | Listing agent: Diane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Danny Lemeshev

Fewest days on market

Portofino Tower, 300 South Pointe Drive, unit 1001 | 11 days on the market | $2M | $876 psf | Listing agent: Desiree Prado | Buyer’s agent: Christian Brandi




