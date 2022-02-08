Open Menu

$21M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $4.4M to $21M

Miami /
Feb.February 08, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach, FL 33109 (Condo.com)

UPDATED, Feb. 9, 9:26 a.m.: Condo sales and dollar volume climbed in the first week of February in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $232 million, compared to $159.5 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 259, versus 210 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $896,000, up slightly from about $759,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $21 million closing on Fisher Island. Unit 7153 at Palazzo Del Mare in Miami Beach traded for about $2,874 per square foot. Elena Bluntzer represented the buyer, Fana Fisher 7153 LLC. Alex Flikshteyn represented the seller of the five-bedroom, 7,308-square-foot condo, Igor Olegovich Nesterenko. The deal includes a waterfront cabana and two-car garage. It marks the highest closing on Fisher Island so far this year.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Four Seasons Residences. Penthouse 1 at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami traded for $15.9 million, or about $1,806 per square foot. Elena Bluntzer and Jonathan Garcia represented the seller, while Jonathan Mann with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

Most expensive

(Courtesy of LuxHunters)

Palazzo Del Mare, 7153 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7153 | 183 days on the market | $21M | $2,874 psf | Listing agent: Alex Flikshteyn | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Least expensive

(Source: Condos & Condos)

Residences at Vizcaya, 3535 Hiawatha Avenue, unit 504 | 203 days on the market | $4.4M | $1,106 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Uribe

Most days on market

(Source: Brown Harris Stevens Miami)

Sunset Harbour, 1800 Sunset Harbour Drive, unit TS-2/3 | 578 days on the market | $7.9M | $1,110 psf | Listing agent: Dina Goldentayer | Buyer’s agent: Bryan Sereny

Fewest days on market

(Source: Compass)

Two Park Grove Condo, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit PH-B | 1 day on the market | $4.5M | $1,741 psf | Listing agent: Carole Smith | Buyer’s agent: Carole Smith

(Source: Condo.com)

 




    Correction: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect sale price for one of the units. 

