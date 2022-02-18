Open Menu

Developer Bill Fuller wins appeals court ruling against his longtime foe, Miami commissioner Joe Carollo

Three-judge panel denied Carollo’s appeal for qualified immunity from being held personally liable

Miami /
Feb.February 18, 2022 05:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Little Havana developer Bill Fuller and Miami commissioner Joe Carollo

A federal appeals court handed developer Bill Fuller a key victory against his nemesis, Miami commissioner Joe Carollo, in a ruling that could affect how government officials crack down on the local real estate community.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Carollo’s petition to overturn Miami Federal Judge Rodney Smith’s ruling from May of last year. Smith had concluded the city commissioner was not acting in his official capacity when he allegedly ordered code enforcement officers to go after properties Fuller and his business partner, Martin Pinilla, own in Little Havana.

In 2018, Fuller and Pinilla sued Carollo for allegedly violating their rights, seeking $10 million in damages. The complaint alleges that Carollo engaged in targeted harassment by staking out Fuller’s properties and affiliated businesses, as well as filing false complaints to code enforcement and city employees. Fuller and Pinilla allege Carollo was retaliating because Fuller supported the elected official’s opponent in the 2017 run-off election.

Carollo sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, based on his argument that he had qualified immunity because he was acting in his official capacity as a city commissioner.

In September, Judge Smith put the lawsuit on hold to allow Carollo time to sort out his appeal. But now the case will likely move forward unless Carollo seeks another appeal with the Florida Supreme Court.

“We will now set the case for trial and get our day in court,” Jeff Gutchess, an attorney for Fuller and Pinilla, told The Real Deal. “Carollo has been using this doctrine of qualified immunity to delay the case for three years. The appeals court saw through that very quickly.”

In an emailed statement, Carollo’s lawyer Ben Kuehne said the city commissioner “remains confident that his actions have always been to further the best interests of the citizens of Miami.”

“He will continue to do the important work of representing the people for which he was elected,” Kuehne said. “He fully expects the court to declare that a businessman who refuses to follow the same rules applicable to every other business in the city of Miami is not permitted to demand special privileges.”

According to the complaint, Miami code enforcement officers targeted Ball & Chain, a bar and lounge owned by Mad Room Hospitality, a company headed by brothers Zack and Ben Bush and of which Fuller has an ownership stake. Fuller also owns the building that houses Ball & Chain. City employees also allegedly went after Union Beer Store, a craft beer bar located in a building Fuller and Pinilla own; and Sanguich de Miami, a sandwich spot that was previously in a refurbished shipping container on a vacant lot the partners own.

In a separate federal lawsuit last year, Mad Room sued the city of Miami for $27.9 million in damages for shutting down Ball & Chain and Taquerias el Mexicano, a Mexican restaurant the company owns and that had been in operation for 36 years until the city closed it down last year.

Gutchess said the outcome of the federal case against Carollo is of great importance to the local real estate development community.

“It really is a bad thing to have a city commissioner free to target real estate developers and thwart their business for years,” Gutchess said. “The fact that the federal court and appeals court are not allowing this to happen is significant for developers planning on building here.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    barsBill FullerJoe Carollolawsuitslittle havanarestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Omer and Jennifer Horev with Pura Vida
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    The now empty lot that was where the Champlain Towers South condo building once stood (Getty)
    Surfside unit owners reach tentative $83M settlement in collapse litigation
    Surfside unit owners reach tentative $83M settlement in collapse litigation
    Bars, restaurants and nightclubs on hold as Miami Beach commissioners debate proposals for 2 a.m. last call for booze
    Bars, restaurants and nightclubs on hold as Miami Beach commissioners debate proposals for 2 a.m. last call for booze
    Bars, restaurants and nightclubs on hold as Miami Beach commissioners debate proposals for 2 a.m. last call for booze
    From left: Masoud Shojaee of Shoma Group and Ugo Colombo of CMC Group (Shoma Group, CMC Group, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    From left: Harvey Hernandez and Cindy Diffenderfer (NGD Homesharing, Newgard Group, iStock)
    Harvey Hernandez’s NGD Homesharing hit with $963K judgment
    Harvey Hernandez’s NGD Homesharing hit with $963K judgment
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.