Open Menu

Gazit Globe proposes 504-unit apartment tower in Brickell

Developer paid nearly $30M for Brickell Gateway site in 2017

Miami /
Feb.February 18, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

90 Southwest Eighth Street with developer Gazit Globe’s CEO and founder Chaim Katzman and Gait Horizons CEO Jeff Mooallem (Gazit Globe Horizons, Google Maps)

Tel Aviv-based Gazit Globe Group wants to build a 504-unit apartment tower in Miami’s Brickell, steps from Metrorail and Metromover stations.

Gazit Globe’s U.S. subsidiary, Gazit Horizons, wants to develop the 642.8-foot tall — or more than 50-story — Brickell Gateway tower on a half-acre lot at 90 Southwest Eighth Street, according to an application submitted to Miami-Dade County by an affiliate of the developer. The project would include 16,882 square feet of retail and 245 parking spaces.

Gazit Horizons bought the property in 2017 for $29.5 million. It currently houses a three-story office building constructed in 1971.

The Israeli parent company owns, manages and develops mixed-use real estate in Israel, Brazil and throughout Europe and North America, according to its website. Its portfolio spans 102 properties, valued at $11 billion, in 14 countries. Chaim Katzman founded Gazit Globe and is its CEO.

Gazit Horizons, led by CEO Jeff Mooallem, has several New York properties. In 2021, it refinanced its retail property at 410 East 61st Street in the Upper East Side for $134.4 million in permanent credit term lease bond financing.

In a 2017 interview with The Real Deal about the Miami site purchase, Mooallem touted the Brickell property’s central location. The site is next to a completed section of The Underline linear park that runs along the Metrorail tracks and is also a few blocks southwest of Brickell City Centre.

Gazit Horizons is asking Miami-Dade for a special exception hearing in front of the Miami-Dade County Commission. In county filings, the developer says that the hearing is necessary, as the property is pending inclusion in a Metromover development subzone that is targeting transit-oriented projects. A pre-application meeting is scheduled for March 3, county records show.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brickellGazit GlobeMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    4281 and 4341 (aerial) West 108th Street in Hialeah and Terreno Realty’s Blake Baird (Flagler Logistic, Terreno)
    Terreno Realty pays $73M for two warehouses at Countyline Corporate Park
    Terreno Realty pays $73M for two warehouses at Countyline Corporate Park
    Seagis with 8305 Northwest 27th Street (iStock, Seagis Property Group)
    Seagis buys industrial dev site in Doral for $16M
    Seagis buys industrial dev site in Doral for $16M
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    A rendering of the planned 235-unit garden-style complex in front of the current vacant retail site at 8083 West Oakland Park Boulevard (Luxcom, Google Maps)
    Oscar Barbara’s Luxcom scores $41M construction loan for Sunrise apartments
    Oscar Barbara’s Luxcom scores $41M construction loan for Sunrise apartments
    Century Homebuilders Group's Sergio Pino (Century Homebuilders Group, Google Maps)
    Sergio Pino teams up with Treo to redevelop Florida City RV park
    Sergio Pino teams up with Treo to redevelop Florida City RV park
    Omer and Jennifer Horev with Pura Vida
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    Macklowe Properties' Harry Macklowe, and Rilea Group's Alan and Diego Ojeda (Rilea Group, Arquitectonica, Google Maps)
    Harry Macklowe puts Miami site under contract, proposes 650 apartments
    Harry Macklowe puts Miami site under contract, proposes 650 apartments
    Palazzo Del Mare at 7111-7193 Fisher Island Dr Miami Beach (Condo.com)
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.