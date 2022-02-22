Open Menu

Cheesecake Factory inks lease on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road

National restaurant chain is taking Sushi Samba’s former 7K sf space

Miami /
Feb.February 22, 2022 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

600 Lincoln Road with Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton and Stephen Bittel (Getty, Terranova)

The Cheesecake Factory inked a lease on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road in the former Sushi Samba space, The Real Deal has learned.

The publicly traded Cheesecake Factory, based in Calabasas, California, plans to open this fall at 600 Lincoln Road, according to Terranova Corporation Chairman Stephen Bittel. The restaurant group signed a 20-year lease, with renewal options, for the 7,000-square-foot corner space. It’s expecting to secure a building permit soon for an extensive interior buildout and could open in the fall, he said.

Second-generation restaurant spaces, meaning they have built out kitchens and grease traps, have been in high demand over the past year throughout the region.

“After really a treacherous 2020 in the restaurant business, restaurants have experienced a remarkable recovery in markets like South Florida that have been wide open the whole time,” Bittel said.

Sushi Samba closed in December 2019, just before the pandemic began.

Terranova owns the property with Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund. A Terranova affiliate paid $108.6 million for the property with two addresses at 600 Lincoln Road and 1630 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2014. The building was completed in 1931.

Bittel said the negotiations with Cheesecake Factory “took a significant amount of time.” He declined to disclose asking rent and final rent. Blatteis & Schnur represented the restaurant.

“We all had needs to be met in the document, so this was not a quick deal,” Bittel said.

Read more

Cheesecake Factory expects to lease outdoor space from the city of Miami Beach for outdoor dining in front of the restaurant, Bittel said.

The restaurant, known for its expansive menu, could hire about 200 employees.

Bittel said that retail leasing, led by restaurants, is up on Lincoln Road.

“We’re returning it to the glory that it experienced before the convention center closed [while it was being renovated],” he said.

The high street retail corridor has experienced significant vacancies in recent years due in part to high asking rents that only national tenants could afford, brokers and tenants say. In 2020, the independent local book store chain Books & Books closed its Lincoln Road store after more than 30 years of a presence on the street.

But since the short-lived lockdowns were lifted, there’s also been a surge in investment sales of properties surrounding Lincoln Road. Two office buildings north of Lincoln Road on Meridian Avenue recently sold for $27 million and nearly $50 million, respectively.

In August, Witkoff bought the retail building at 1681 Lenox Avenue for $15.4 million. It’s leased to the restaurant Yard House, which is owned by Darden Restaurants.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lincoln roadmiami beachretailretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    A map from the report (The Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, iStock)
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    A photo illustration of The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside (Condo.com, iStock)
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    The Presidente Supermarket at 2675 South Military Trail in West Palm Beach (LoopNet, iStock)
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    The Grove Central project in Coconut Grove (Terra and Grass River Property)
    Lease roundup: Breitling opens in Miami Design District, Sprouts leases in Coconut Grove
    Lease roundup: Breitling opens in Miami Design District, Sprouts leases in Coconut Grove
    Billionaire & former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Getty Images, Tricera Capital/Merrimac Ventures, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Adam Neumann pays $17M for retail at Las Olas Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale
    Adam Neumann pays $17M for retail at Las Olas Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale
    Dan Kodsi with Southwest 10th Street and Northeast 213th Street (Royal Palms, iStock, Google Maps)
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners managing partners Andrew Dance and Adam Denmark, and renderings of the two buildings at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 161 North Olive Avenue (Brand Atlantic Real Estate)
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.