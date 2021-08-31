Open Menu

Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach trades for nearly $50M

An entity tied to Greenacres Management bought the renovated 10-story tower at 1688 Meridian Avenue

Miami /
Aug.August 31, 2021 04:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach trades for nearly $50M

1688 Meridian and Ophira Cukierman (Google Maps and Crew Miami)

A renovated office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach traded for $49.5 million.

1688 Property Owner LLC, an entity managed by Ophira Cukierman, bought the Class A office property at 1688 Meridian Avenue, which is across the street from the Macy’s off Lincoln Road. Cukierman is the founder and principal of Greenacres Management, a Scarsdale, New York-based company that handles U.S.-based acquisitions for a German family office.

Cukierman’s entity secured financing for the acquisition from Verde Partners, arranged through JLL Capital Markets, which also represented the seller, Montvale, New Jersey-based commercial real estate firm Ivy Realty. The deal also includes two parking lots at 1699 and 1709 Jefferson Avenue.

According to JLL, the 10-story tower has 88,419 square feet and was renovated in 2019. The building is 81 percent occupied.

Ivy Realty paid $48.7 million in 2016 for the three properties, records show.

The deal represents another big ticket trade of a South Florida office asset. In Hollywood, a joint venture between real estate investment firms Fox Ridge Capital, TFK Real Estate Investment and Jax Capital Investments just acquired a three-building office campus for $50 million.

Also this month, New York-based Acquest Development picked up a pair of office properties at 9801 and 9901 Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach for $23 million. And an entity managed by Marlon Munoz and Jorge L. Read bought the U.S. headquarters of Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Televisa in Virginia Gardens for $12.8 million.

Last month, a partnership involving Tricera Capital paid $60.7 million for the One Clearlake office tower in Palm Beach.

According to a JLL second quarter report, the Miami market has achieved all-time highs for office asking rents, even as occupancy rates lagged. The total vacancy rate reached 20 percent, with asking rents at $46 a square foot, a 2.6 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to JLL.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lincoln roadmiami beachMiami-Dade Countyoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Ranee Bartolacci, Nir Meir, the Sunset Islands mansion and Mathieu Massa  (Getty, Google Maps, Mr. Hospitality)
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah
    RAM buys Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah for $18M
    RAM buys Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah for $18M
    Site of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse (Getty)
    Land swap to create memorial on Surfside collapse site becomes a viable option
    Land swap to create memorial on Surfside collapse site becomes a viable option
    Greenstone pays $41M for North Beach apartments along Tatum Waterway
    Greenstone pays $41M for North Beach apartments along Tatum Waterway
    Greenstone pays $41M for North Beach apartments along Tatum Waterway
    Dennis Friedrich, founding principal of TFK Real Estate Investment, and Grant Horwitz, managing principal of Fox Ridge Capital, with the property (TFK, Fox Ridge, Cushman and Wakefield)
    JV buys Hollywood office campus for $50M
    JV buys Hollywood office campus for $50M
    The top sale last week was for $5.7M (Turnberry Ocean Club)
    Miami condo sales fall to $120M in last week of August
    Miami condo sales fall to $120M in last week of August
    9801 and 9901 Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach (Google Maps)
    Acquest Development buys Royal Palm Beach offices for $23M
    Acquest Development buys Royal Palm Beach offices for $23M
    Rendering of the Legacy Hotel & Residences and exam room (Legacy Hotel & Residences)
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.