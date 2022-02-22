Open Menu

Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal

Key International, Wexford Real Estate Investors are partners on deal

Miami /
Feb.February 22, 2022 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The two-building office complex at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach with Wexford Real Estate Investors’ co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs, Key International’s founder Jose Ardid and Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related, Key International)

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies, already the biggest Class A office owner in downtown West Palm Beach, is continuing its bet on the market.

Related, along with partners Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors, through an affiliate, bought the Reflections office properties at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue for $35 million, according to a deed. The seller is Reflect Co. LLC, tied to Boca Raton-based Southern Management and Development.

The eight-story Reflections complex, constructed in 1982, spans 5.2 acres, property records show. Each building is 60,000 square feet. A spokesperson for the buyers declined to disclose Reflections’ occupancy rate.

Reflect Co. paid $9.8 million for one of the buildings in 2007 and $9.8 million for the other in 2009, according to deeds.

Key International’s co-Presidents Inigo and Diego Ardid (Key International)

This is not the first partnership between Miami-based Key International, founded and led by the Ardid family, and West Palm Beach-based Wexford, led by co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs. The duo recently scored a temporary certificate of occupancy for the 10-story, 171-unit C Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale they developed steps from the beach.

New York City-based Related spent more than half a billion dollars in 2021 buying downtown West Palm’s high-end office towers, including the pair of Phillips Point buildings, CityPlace Tower and half of the ownership interest in Esperanté Corporate Center.

It also completed and fully leased 360 Rosemary and started construction on the One Flagler office building, dubbed among real estate circles as the “hedge fund tower” in a nod to the financial firm influx to downtown West Palm. Private equity firm Siris Capital will move into One Flagler from nearby Phillips Point, and First Republic Bank will open a retail branch and office space at the building.

Ross’ partnership on the Reflections purchase shows its bet on the area now is spilling into older buildings, as the office complex is considered Class B.

The seller, Southern Management, provides real estate management services, including leasing, property operating, and in-house development and construction, according to its website. Steven Levin is the company president, his LinkedIn account shows.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketoffice real estateofficespalm beach countyRelated Companiesstephen rosswest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    The Presidente Supermarket at 2675 South Military Trail in West Palm Beach (LoopNet, iStock)
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    Dan Kodsi with Southwest 10th Street and Northeast 213th Street (Royal Palms, iStock, Google Maps)
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    495 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton (Redfin, iStock)
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners managing partners Andrew Dance and Adam Denmark, and renderings of the two buildings at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 161 North Olive Avenue (Brand Atlantic Real Estate)
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    NRIA CEO Rey Grabato and U.S. Construction John Farina with 1901 South Ocean Boulevard (LinkedIn)
    Developers complete Ocean Delray condo project with estimated $126M sellout
    Developers complete Ocean Delray condo project with estimated $126M sellout
    Horizons Office Center at 1401 Forum Way in West Palm Beach (Cushman & Wakefield)
    Blue Water Advisors fund wraps up $13M deal for West Palm office building
    Blue Water Advisors fund wraps up $13M deal for West Palm office building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.