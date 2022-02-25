Open Menu

Montreal investor picks up another Miami Beach Art Deco apartment building

Michael Fischer’s group bought the building at 1319 Meridian Avenue

Miami /
Feb.February 25, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1319 Meridian Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

1319 Meridian Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

Shortly after buying a Miami Beach Art Deco apartment building, a Canadian real estate investor purchased another similar property for $5.9 million.

An entity managed by Michael Fischer and Chaim Gurman bought the 23-unit apartment building at 1319 Avenue, according to records. Fischer, who is based in Montreal, is president of Moteli Properties, a real estate investment company in Lakewood, New Jersey, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The deal equates to $256,521 per apartment.

The building, completed in 1926, was previously a condominium that was later converted to apartments. The seller, an entity managed by Daniel Gal of Sunny Isles Beach, acquired all the units for roughly $1.2 million between 2010 and 2015, records show. The property is located across the street from Flamingo Park.

Seth A. Cohen with Brown Harris Stevens represented Gal’s entity in the off-market deal. Cohen and Techrin Hijazi, also with Brown Harris Stevens, represented the buyer.

Two months ago, another entity managed by Fischer purchased the Flamingo Apartments complex at 2456 Flamingo Drive and 320 West 25th Avenue. The partnership paid $7 million for the two Art Deco buildings, records show.

The Flamingo Apartments and the building at 1319 Meridian Avenue have a combined 49 apartments that are fully leased, according to a press release. Hijazi said the new owner intends to raise rents.

Small apartment complexes are attracting as much investor attention as large multifamily projects, as buyers try to cash in on South Florida’s hot rental market.

Among smaller deals, earlier this month, four entities with ties to investor Bogdan Georgescu and his family members paid $13 million for a 71-unit multifamily portfolio in Fort Lauderdale. Last month, Boston-based Boutique Hospitality bought the 15-unit Del Mar Estates in Wilton Manors for $7.8 million, and New York broker Moshe Majeski nabbed a 26-unit Bay Harbor Islands multifamily portfolio for $8.2 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachmultifamilySouth Florida multifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fairfield Residential’s Chairman and CEO Greg Pinkalla with Morea Apartments at 602 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach (Morea Apartments, Fairfield Residential)
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    Morgan Group, partners plan 452-unit Sunrise rental development with affordable housing
    Morgan Group, partners plan 452-unit Sunrise rental development with affordable housing
    Morgan Group, partners plan 452-unit Sunrise rental development with affordable housing
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    Mathieu Massa buys Miami Beach development site for $14M
    A map from the report (The Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, iStock)
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    A photo illustration of The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside (Condo.com, iStock)
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    600 Lincoln Road with Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton and Stephen Bittel (Getty, Terranova)
    Cheesecake Factory inks lease on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road
    Cheesecake Factory inks lease on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road
    Dan Kodsi with Southwest 10th Street and Northeast 213th Street (Royal Palms, iStock, Google Maps)
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    90 Southwest Eighth Street with developer Gazit Globe’s CEO and founder Chaim Katzman and Gait Horizons CEO Jeff Mooallem (Gazit Globe Horizons, Google Maps)
    Gazit Globe proposes 504-unit apartment tower in Brickell
    Gazit Globe proposes 504-unit apartment tower in Brickell
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.