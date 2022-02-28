Open Menu

San Francisco investment firm pays $10M for Plantation office building

Seller is an entity managed by Robert Vanecko, nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley

Miami /
Feb.February 28, 2022 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
3800 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation (Google Maps)

3800 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation (Google Maps)

An entity with ties to a San Francisco-based investment firm bought a Bank of America-anchored office building in Broward County for $10.3 million.

The entity, managed by Harvest Properties Associates, acquired the two-story, 34,890-square-foot building at 3800 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation, according to records. Harvest Properties Associates has the same corporate address as Farallon Capital Management, a global asset management firm headquartered in San Francisco, corporate records show.

The seller is an entity managed by Robert Vanecko, the nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, records show. In 2017, Vanecko’s entity paid $7 million for the class B building, which was built in 1956. In addition to Bank of America, Chrysalis Health is also a tenant.

In the early 2000s, Vanecko and Allison S. Davis — a business partner who once headed a small Chicago law firm that gave former President Barack Obama his first job out of law school — got five city of Chicago pension funds to invest in a real estate deal that went sour, according to published reports. Vanecko pulled out of the partnership in 2009 and the pension funds ended up losing $54.2 million.

Founded in 1986 by hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, Farallon’s real estate investments are focused on office, retail, multifamily and industrial assets, especially properties that can add value through building improvements and management expertise, according to the firm’s website. Farallon has deployed more than $6.5 billion of equity in 237 real estate investments, according to a press release.

Plantation has been experiencing an uptick in real estate investment in recent months. In February, MMB Commercial Properties Company, a Coral Springs firm managed by Radomir Penjevic, paid $12.7 million for Plantation Corporate Center, a 59,070-square-foot office building.

Last month, real estate firm GID dropped $72.7 million for Windsor 335, a newly built, 248-unit apartment complex in Plantation. And in December, MMG Equity Partners paid $17 million for the Plantation Community Plaza, a 35,850-square-foot retail building.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyofficesplantationSouth Florida Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Constellation Group Managing Principal Eduardo Otala and properties at 4225 Ponce de Leon Boulevard and 4311 Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Redevelopment play: Constellation Group buys Coral Gables office buildings for $10M
    Redevelopment play: Constellation Group buys Coral Gables office buildings for $10M
    Spanish River Plaza at 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton (Colliers)
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    Fairfield Residential’s Chairman and CEO Greg Pinkalla with Morea Apartments at 602 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach (Morea Apartments, Fairfield Residential)
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    New York developer pays $146M for newly built Morea Apartments in Pompano Beach
    Dynamic City's Joel Sybrowsky and Cory Turner with Fort Lauderdale (Key International, Dynamic City, iStock)
    Dynamic City Capital pays $74M for newly built AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale
    Dynamic City Capital pays $74M for newly built AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    The two-building office complex at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach with Wexford Real Estate Investors’ co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs, Key International’s founder Jose Ardid and Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related, Key International)
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Key International’s founder Jose Ardid, Diego Ardid and Inigo Ardid; Wexford Real Estate Investors’ Joseph Jacobs (Key International, Wexford Capital)
    AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale scores TCO
    AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale scores TCO
    Dan Kodsi with Southwest 10th Street and Northeast 213th Street (Royal Palms, iStock, Google Maps)
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    Dan Kodsi plans mixed-use project with high street retail as “alternative to Aventura Mall”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.