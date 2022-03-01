Open Menu

Developer Vlad Doronin distances himself from Russia’s war on Ukraine

Russian-born Doronin began real estate career building office, retail properties in Moscow

Miami /
Mar.March 01, 2022 05:56 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Vlad Doronin (Getty / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)

Russian-born developer Vladislav Doronin denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, distancing himself from Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Doronin, owner of OKO Group and the high-end hotel group Aman Resorts, was born in St. Petersburg when it was part of the former U.S.S.R. and started his real estate career developing properties in Moscow. Doronin has repeatedly rejected descriptions of himself as being Russian or an oligarch.

Over the weekend, protestors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine gathered outside of the Aman New York resort in Manhattan. In response to demands for Doronin’s stance on Russia’s attacks — and as he faced similar planned protests in Miami, where Doronin has projects — the developer issued a statement calling for peace. His attorney also told The Real Deal that neither Doronin nor his company in any way support Putin’s regime or the invasion of Ukraine.

Doronin said in his statement that he left the U.S.S.R. in 1986 before its dissolution “and [has] therefore never been a Russian national.” He added that he has “not conducted business in Russia for many years.”

Still, Doronin has ties to Russia. He owns a massive estate outside of Moscow that the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid designed for him. The property, called Capital Hill Residence, is the only private home Hadid designed.

Doronin developed projects in Russia via Capital Group, the company he founded after he left the U.S.S.R., and worked under the late commodities trader Marc Rich. (Rich, who was pardoned by former President Bill Clinton, was charged with dozens of crimes, including racketeering, tax evasion and trading with Iran.)

Doronin currently has luxury residential, office and hotel developments in Miami and Miami Beach. They include Una Residences, a condo project in Brickell, and the WeWork-anchored 830 Brickell office tower, both of which are under construction. He also plans an Aman-branded and OKO-developed luxury condo and hotel project in Miami Beach. The latter development is backed by Ukrainian billionaire Len Blavatnik.

In his statement, which he posted on Twitter, Doronin said he has “always embraced a culture of inclusion and peace.”

“I denounce the aggression of Russia on Ukraine and fervently wish for peace.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreign investmentOKO GrouprussiaVlad Doronin

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kurt MacAlpine, chief executive officer, CI Financial in front of the 830 Brickell Tower (CI Financial, OKO Group/Cain International)
    CI Financial doubles down on U.S. HQ lease at 830 Brickell in Miami
    CI Financial doubles down on U.S. HQ lease at 830 Brickell in Miami
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour pays off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour to pay off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Qatari owner of St. Regis Bal Harbour to pay off Reuben Brothers with $188M refi
    Regalia, Unit 10 (Regalia Sunny Isles, Condos & Condos)
    Brazilian fertilizer mogul puts down roots in Sunny Isles Beach
    Brazilian fertilizer mogul puts down roots in Sunny Isles Beach
    Vlad Doronin, Jonathan Goldstein and CEO Satya Nadella (Getty)
    Microsoft to lease 50K sf office at under-construction Brickell tower
    Microsoft to lease 50K sf office at under-construction Brickell tower
    Guillermo Lasso and the Asia Brickell Key condo in Miami
    Ecuadorian president’s alleged Florida real estate ties raise questions
    Ecuadorian president’s alleged Florida real estate ties raise questions
    Vlad Doronin and renderings of Robert Pera’s 23 Star Island home. (Getty, Choeff Levy Fischman)
    Vlad Doronin picks fight with Memphis Grizzlies owner over design of future Star Island mansion
    Vlad Doronin picks fight with Memphis Grizzlies owner over design of future Star Island mansion
    Cain International's Jonathan Goldstein, OKO Group's Vlad Doronin and the Brickell condo renderings. (Getty, OKO Group & Cain International)
    Billionaire Vlad Doronin, partner score $128M construction loan for Brickell condo tower
    Billionaire Vlad Doronin, partner score $128M construction loan for Brickell condo tower
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.