Movers & Shakers: Dan Kodsi’s firm taps ex-Virtus exec as president, Premier Estate Properties expands & more

Keyes expanded on Brickell Key and in Palm Beach Gardens

Miami /
Mar.March 01, 2022 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Dan Kodsi (front left) and Bernard Wasserman (front right) of Participant Capital Advisors; Joy Triglia (back left) and Jonathan Knight (back right) of Premier Estate Properties (Participant Capital Advisors, Premier Estate Properties, iStock)

Participant Capital Advisors brought on Bernard Wasserman as president of the real estate investment firm. Wasserman was previously managing director of capital development at Virtus Real Estate Capital, as well as director of investment product origination at Citigroup Global Markets. Miami-based Participant Capital, led by CEO Dan Kodsi, is affiliated with Kodsi’s development firm, Royal Palm Companies.

Premier Estate Properties brought on Joy Triglia and Jonathan Knight. The Boca Raton-based brokerage, with six offices in South Florida, now has 44 agents. Triglia and Knight closed more than $25 million in sales in 2021, according to the team. They focus on luxury sales over $1 million and will be working out of Premier Estate Properties’ Fort Lauderdale office.

Construction and development firm Skanska hired Kathleen Romero as its regional business development director in South Florida. Romero, who has worked for Stantec and Bard, as well as Rao + Athanas Consulting Engineers, will be responsible for developing and managing business development plans and budgets. Skanska’s projects in Florida include the University of Miami’s Frost Institute of Chemistry and Molecular Science.

The Keyes Company opened an office in Miami’s Brickell Key led by Patrizia Pluchino, district sales manager of the firm’s Brickell office. Though it’s not an acquisition, Keyes took over Brickell Royalty’s space at 615 Brickell Key Drive, and the firm’s agents are now with Keyes, which is the only brokerage to have an office on the island.

Keyes also expanded in Palm Beach County. The Miami-based brokerage, led by Mike Pappas, brought on top Palm Beach Gardens producers Ashley Cooper and Marc Schafler. Cooper and Schafler, previously with Lang Realty, has closed $60 million in annual sales, according to a release. They focus on Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Jupiter Island, North Palm Beach and Singer Island.

Driftwood Capital hired Martin Pinsker as vice president of acquisitions. Pinsker was senior director of investments at Vancouver-based American Hotel Income Properties for nearly a decade. At Coral Gables-based Driftwood, he will focus on the acquisition of full-service, cash-flowing hotels in the top U.S. hotel markets.

Kerry Millhiser, Lisa Reid and Krystina Segura joined Re/Max Advance Realty as agents. Millhiser, formerly with Coldwell Banker, is working at Re/Max’s franchise in the Florida Keys, All Keys Real Estate. Reid joined the brokerage in Hollywood, and Segura was previously with the Corcoran Group. Segura does deals in Key Largo and Homestead.




