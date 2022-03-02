Open Menu

Self-storage firm buys Wynwood redevelopment site in Miami for $11M

wo office buildings and parking lot are on same block as a warehouse Storage Deluxe purchased last year for $49M

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2022 09:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Storage Deluxe's Steven J. Guttman with 330 NW 29 Street (Google Maps, iStock, Storage Deluxe)

Storage Deluxe’s Steven J. Guttman with 330 NW 29 Street (Google Maps, iStock, Storage Deluxe)

A New York-based self-storage developer picked up a three-property assemblage in Miami’s Wynwood that is primed for redevelopment.

Buyer Storage Deluxe, led by firm founder and chairman Steven J. Guttman, paid $11.3 million for the property, which consists of two adjacent warehouses repurposed as office space and a parking lot at 328, 330 and 342 Northwest 29th Street.

The firm does not have any immediate plans for the site, a company executive told The Real Deal. A project of up to 12 stories can be built on the three parcels, according to current zoning.

An entity managed by a Storage Deluxe executive and with the same New York address as the firm bought the parcels from Gabriele Braha Izsak’s Red Group, according to records. A Red Group affiliate paid $6.3 million for the properties in 2016.

Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff with DWNTWN Realty Advisors represented the seller in the latest deal.

In April, Storage Deluxe paid $49.2 million for an 85,190-square-foot warehouse at 346 Northwest 29th Street that is adjacent to the parking lot the company just acquired. The two buildings in the most recent purchase total 10,858 square feet, and were completed in 1951 and 1960, records show.

“As of now, we don’t have any clear plans [for the assemblage],” Daniel Alvarez, Storage Deluxe’s director of acquisitions and leasing, told TRD. “Since we own the property at 346, it just made sense for us to buy the two buildings and the lot.”

Alvarez said both buildings are fully leased, but he declined to identify the tenants. The South Florida headquarters for Sonder, a tech firm that does online hotel and short-term rental bookings, occupies the building at 330 Northwest 29th Street, according to the company’s website.

Northwest 29th Street is becoming one of the most active areas for redevelopment in Wynwood. In December, New York-based R&B Realty got a temporary certificate of occupancy for its new mixed-use project, The Gateway at Wynwood. Two tenants, Veru and OpenStore, have moved into the 12-story development at 2916 North Miami Avenue.

Also in December, L&L Holding Company and Carpe Real Estate Partners closed on a 15-parcel assemblage that includes the former site of the Rubell Museum at 95, 81 and 73 Northwest 29th Street. The partnership paid roughly $53 million for the land. It plans on building a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project called Wynwood Plaza.

New York-based Forte Capital paid $6.4 million for a retail building at 2830 Northwest Fifth Avenue that spans almost an entire block to the corner of Northwest 29th Street. Forte plans on converting the building into creative office spaces.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev sitesMiami-Dade Countyofficesself storagewynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Glenn Gilmore, founder, Brick & Timber, in front of the Wynwood Annex office building in Miami (DWNTWN Realty Advisors, Brick & Timber)
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    Larry Baum, managing partner, Stellar Communities (ODP Architecture & Design, Stellar Companies, LoopNet)
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Fifty Six-Sixty at 5660 Collins Avenue, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive and The Fairchild Condo at 3581 East Glencoe Street (Mondial International Realty, Compass, Palazzo Della Luna)
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Tropical Park Plaza at 7971 Southwest 40th Street in Miami with Javier Cervera (Cervera Real Estate)
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Arnaud Karsenti with 609 Brickell Avenue (Google Maps, 13th Floor, Key International)
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    3800 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation (Google Maps)
    San Francisco investment firm pays $10M for Plantation office building
    San Francisco investment firm pays $10M for Plantation office building
    Constellation Group Managing Principal Eduardo Otala and properties at 4225 Ponce de Leon Boulevard and 4311 Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Redevelopment play: Constellation Group buys Coral Gables office buildings for $10M
    Redevelopment play: Constellation Group buys Coral Gables office buildings for $10M
    Cube's Ben Mandell, Scott Sherman and Alex Karakhanian (iStock, Google Maps, Cube)
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.