Open Menu

Eretzor Group buys West Palm Beach apartments for $6M

Seller bought the property for $850K in July

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2022 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel Statlander with 2700 Broadway (Google Maps, Omicron)

Daniel Statlander with 2700 Broadway (Google Maps, Omicron)

Boca Raton-based Eretzor Group bought West Palm Beach apartments for $6 million, marking an exponential price jump in eight months, as investors’ appetite for South Florida multifamily projects continues unabated.

Eretzor Group investment fund IV bought the 10-unit property at 2700 Broadway from a Boca Raton-based entity led by Rhahime Bell, according to a deed. The buyer took out a $4.1 million loan from Banesco USA for the property.

The property includes a two-story building, constructed in 1928, according to Loopnet.com.
It is one of the locations for the Palm Beach Recovery Center, an addiction treatment facility, according to the organization’s website.

Property records show the purchase also includes an adjacent one-story, U-shaped building, constructed in 1952 on 0.3 acres. Combined, the purchase totals 7,286 square feet of real estate on 0.8 acres.

The seller, That’s My Partner LLC, paid $850,000 for the property in July.

Eretzor Group is a property investment subsidiary of Stateland Brown Real Estate, a residential and commercial brokerage operating in Boca Raton since 2006. Daniel Statlander is founder and CEO of Stateland Brown.

The South Florida multifamily market has been booming, creating an investment appetite for deals big and small. Multifamily sales in the tri-county region hit a record $11.4 billion in 2021, more than double the previous record of $5.5 billion in 2016, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The West Palm property Eretzor bought is north of downtown West Palm Beach, where Estate Companies paid $15.8 million for an apartment development site in December.

Also in December, Riverside, California-based Kingdom Development’s affiliate NeuRock Capital bought three West Palm rental complexes for $59.3 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    multifamilymultifamily marketpalm beach countywest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Raz Ofer with 1568 Drexel Avenue (Dade County, Google Maps)
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    From left: Art Falcone, principal, Falcone Group; Michael Kaufman, principal, Kaufman Lynn (Falcone Group, Kaufman Lynn Construction)
    Falcone Group, Kaufman Lynn win bid to develop $149M mixed-use project in Oakland Park
    Falcone Group, Kaufman Lynn win bid to develop $149M mixed-use project in Oakland Park
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    The Cloisters Miami student housing at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Developers plan revamp of The Cloisters UM student housing with additional units
    Developers plan revamp of The Cloisters UM student housing with additional units
    Larry Baum, managing partner, Stellar Communities (ODP Architecture & Design, Stellar Companies, LoopNet)
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Clifford Sobel and 10 Sloans Curve Dr Unit 10, Palm Beach (Realtor.com, Wikipedia)
    Former ambassador to Brazil and Netherlands buys oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse
    Former ambassador to Brazil and Netherlands buys oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse
    4216 Intracoastal Drive, Highland Beach (Realtor.com)
    New York hedge funder pays $7M for waterfront Boca Raton home
    New York hedge funder pays $7M for waterfront Boca Raton home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.