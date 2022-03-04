Open Menu

Harvey Hernandez’s condo company files for bankruptcy to stave off foreclosure

Lender PS Funding won $3.1M foreclosure judgment against Centro NGD Holdings

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2022 04:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Harvey Hernandez and Centro Miami at 151 Southeast First Street (Centro NGD Holdings, Brickell.com, iStock)

Facing the threat of a foreclosure auction, Harvey Hernandez’s condo company filed for bankruptcy protection to save nine units at Centro Miami, a downtown Miami tower the developer built.

Last month, Centro NGD Holdings submitted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in Miami Federal Bankruptcy Court, two days before the nine units were scheduled to be sold at a Feb. 8 auction. In January, lender PS Funding won a $3.1 million judgment in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against Centro NGD, two years after suing Hernandez’s company for allegedly defaulting on a $2 million mortgage. The bankruptcy filing put the sale on hold.

Hernandez did not respond to a phone message and an email requesting comment. Catherine Kretzschmar, an attorney representing Centro NGD in bankruptcy court, declined comment.

Hernandez’s other company, Newgard Development Group, developed Centro Miami, a 37-story, 352-unit condo building at 151 Southeast First Street. The building doesn’t have an attached parking garage. Centro NGD bought the nine units as investment properties available for rent.

According to Centro NGD’s bankruptcy filings, four of the nine condo units are currently leased and generate a combined $9,725 a month in rent. The nine units pay a combined $6,373 a month in combined condo association fees, the filings show.

Centro NGD filed for Chapter 11 to “maximize the value of Centro’s units through a structured sale process negotiated with Centro’s secured and unsecured creditors,” a case summary states. “Centro also seeks to explore the increased rental value of Centro’s units in the context of maximizing the recovery to all creditors.”

According to the bankruptcy petition, PS Funding is Centro NGD’s largest creditor. The company’s other debts include $142,393 to Newgard Development Group, $110,000 to Hernandez personally, $165,600 in property taxes and $74,874 to the Centro Downtown Condominium Association, the bankruptcy filings show.

Miami-based Hernandez and his companies have faced several legal battles in recent years, including lawsuits involving home-sharing platform Airbnb. In January, a Miami-Dade judge ordered his firm NGD Homesharing to pay minority partner Cindy Diffenderfer a $963,000 judgment. According to the ruling, NGD Homesharing failed to pay her more than half of a $1.05 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit she had filed against the company.

Hernandez’s legal troubles have not stopped him from launching new projects. In September, an affiliate of Newgard paid $50.5 million for a riverfront site near Miami’s Brickell City Centre, where Hernandez plans to build a three-tower residential and marina project.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptciesdowntown miamiharvey hernandezlawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Raz Ofer with 1568 Drexel Avenue (Dade County, Google Maps)
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    GL Homes President Misha Ezratti and 9275 Beaujolais Ave in Delray Beach (Ezratti via Lila Photo, Google Maps)
    Delray Beach homeowners say clubhouse and other amenities falling apart at GL Homes’ project: lawsuit
    Delray Beach homeowners say clubhouse and other amenities falling apart at GL Homes’ project: lawsuit
    Little Havana developer Bill Fuller and Miami commissioner Joe Carollo
    Developer Bill Fuller wins appeals court ruling against his longtime foe, Miami commissioner Joe Carollo
    Developer Bill Fuller wins appeals court ruling against his longtime foe, Miami commissioner Joe Carollo
    The now empty lot that was where the Champlain Towers South condo building once stood (Getty)
    Surfside unit owners reach tentative $83M settlement in collapse litigation
    Surfside unit owners reach tentative $83M settlement in collapse litigation
    Renderings with superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Russell Galbut (Crescent Heights, Twitter via Alberto M. Carvalho)
    Crescent Heights scores school board approval to buy downtown Miami land for mixed-use project
    Crescent Heights scores school board approval to buy downtown Miami land for mixed-use project
    Rafael Pecchio, rendering of 1317 and 1345 North Miami Avenue, Dan Kodsi (Sabbia Beach, iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Dan Kodsi and partner buy site north of downtown Miami for apartment development
    Dan Kodsi and partner buy site north of downtown Miami for apartment development
    Rendering of E11even Hotel & Residences with Michael Simkins, Marc Robers and Ryan Shear (ArX Solutions)
    PMG, E11even Partners score $149M construction loan for downtown Miami condo development
    PMG, E11even Partners score $149M construction loan for downtown Miami condo development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.