Open Menu

Telecom chief pays $11.5M for waterfront Sunset Islands home

Home last sold for $8.4M in October

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2022 05:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

1775 West 24 Street (Redfin, iStock)

The president and founder of a global web conferencing company bought a waterfront home in one of Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands for $11.5 million — $3 million more than its last purchase price five months ago.

Property records show David Jannetti, the founder of New York, Southampton-based AT Conference, purchased the property at 1775 West 24th Street, on Sunset Island III, from a Delaware entity.

The 3,127-square-foot house was built in 1946, with several additions in 1952 and 1964. The home sits on a little less than a third of an acre, and comes with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

It previously sold for $8.35 million in October, property records show.

AT Conference was founded in 1999 by Jannetti as American Teleconnect, according to published reports. The company changed its name in 2006 to AT Conference. Its services include web conferencing, operator-assisted conferencing, and desktop sharing.

The selling entity is Ever 24th Street, with an Aspen, Colorado address, and lists Bruce J. Smoler as it’s registered agent.

This is the latest sale in what has proven to be an extraordinary run for Sunset Islands home sales. Luxury home sales have boomed, as buyers are lured by the lack of a state income tax and the ability to work remotely.

In January, the Andian Group development firm paid $13.9 million for a waterfront Sunset Island home that was featured on “Miami Vice,” with plans to renovate and flip the property.

One month earlier, luxury home developers Felix Cohen and Shlomy Alexander sold a waterfront Sunset Islands spec home to an undisclosed buyer for $25 million.

In October, Douglas Elliman agent Oliver Lloyd paid $11.2 million for a waterfront Sunset Islands teardown.

Demand for homes has been so strong that prospective buyers have written love letters and offered perks, such as post-sale, rent-free occupancy to sellers, and dropped contingencies to woo buyers.

Some real estate agents have gotten into the game of building spec homes amid the heightened demand.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachMiami-Dade CountySunset Islandswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Raz Ofer with 1568 Drexel Avenue (Dade County, Google Maps)
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Brian Lombardi, Jared Brunnabend, Daniel Lombardi, Brian Lombardi, andDavid Lombardi with 12441 South Dixie Highway (Lombardi, Google Maps)
    Lombardi Properties sells Pinecrest retail building for $6M
    Lombardi Properties sells Pinecrest retail building for $6M
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    Javier Cervera Jr. sells North Miami apartments for $10M in 1031 exchange
    Patrick Dovigi in front of his four-bedroom unit at Palazzo Della Luna (Lifestyle Production Group, Chrisn45, CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Ex-NHL goalie scores Palazzo Della Luna condo in Fisher Island per-square-foot record
    Ex-NHL goalie scores Palazzo Della Luna condo in Fisher Island per-square-foot record
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    Pour some more! Judge blocks Miami Beach’s 2 am alcohol sales ban during Spring Break, as bars and hotels cheer
    The Cloisters Miami student housing at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Developers plan revamp of The Cloisters UM student housing with additional units
    Developers plan revamp of The Cloisters UM student housing with additional units
    Ponce Corporate Center at 2000 Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Miami firm buys Coral Gables office building for $14M
    Miami firm buys Coral Gables office building for $14M
    Fontainebleau Park Plaza at 9191 West Flagler Street in Miami with MG3 Group’s founders and Principals Marcelo Saiegh, Gustavo Bogomolni, and Hernan Leonoff (Google Maps, MG3)
    MG3 buys Walmart Supercenter, adjacent retail in Miami-Dade for $70M
    MG3 buys Walmart Supercenter, adjacent retail in Miami-Dade for $70M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.