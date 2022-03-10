Miami brokerage Avanti Way Realty opened its 10th office, as it continues to expand throughout Florida.

Avanti Way, led by co-founders and principals Enrique Teran and Andres Korda, tapped Brad Westover as branch leader of its new Jupiter office. Westover is also the board president of the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound Association of Realtors. He was previously licensed with Keller Williams.

The Jupiter office at 1132 Indiantown Road is Avanti Way’s first location in Palm Beach County, according to a press release. The residential and commercial brokerage, based in Doral, recently expanded to Orlando and Tampa, and now has more than 1,300 agents statewide.

The brokerage is looking to enter 10 additional markets in Florida by the end of the year and is targeting highly populated cities that may already be “saturated with investor activity to help drive demand for their agents,” according to the release. The Jupiter office gives Avanti Way access to Martin and St. Lucie counties as well.

Teran and Korda founded Avanti Way in 2006. The firm has focused heavily on technology, using artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and neighborhood-specific data to target potential buyers and renters. The company’s affiliates include Avanti Way Capital, Propfolio Management and Folio Title.

Brokerages are flush with cash following a record year of residential sales in South Florida. Firms such as One Sotheby’s International Realty, Douglas Elliman and the Keyes Company have been expanding throughout the state.

Elliman recently expanded to Vero Beach through an acquisition and by taking on a top producing team from another firm. And Miami-based One Sotheby’s acquired a Sotheby’s affiliate in Jacksonville with plans to grow into the Sun Belt region next.