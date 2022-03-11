Open Menu

Trump Group, Suffolk Construction sue each other over Estates at Acqualina

Affiliates of Jules Trump’s firm filed first case in February over two-tower project

Miami /
Mar.March 11, 2022 07:33 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jules Trump and Suffolk CEO and chairman John Fish with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Suffolk, Avra)

Affiliates of Trump Group and Suffolk Construction filed dueling lawsuits over the delayed Estates at Acqualina, a sold-out, $1.8 billion condo development in Sunny Isles Beach.

A3 Development, led by brothers Jules and Eddie Trump, filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against Suffolk Construction last month regarding the two-tower, oceanfront development at 17909 Collins Avenue. (A3 and The Trump Group are unrelated to Donald Trump.)

This week, Boston-based Suffolk sued back in federal court.

Suffolk signed a $129.5 million contract in the summer of 2020 to develop the north tower, taking over from Coastal Construction, which signed a $600 million contract with the developer to build the entire 248-unit luxury project in 2018.

Lawsuits over construction delays are common, especially as more builders grapple with supply and labor shortages, and buyers are anxious to close on units they may have put deposits on years ago.

But the Acqualina lawsuits instead point to allegedly unpaid work and disagreements over construction change directives exceeding $5 million.

Suffolk claims that it was directed to perform extra and changed work that it was not paid for and that the developer did not provide sufficient information to make the changes. The developer, for its part, claims that Suffolk is not entitled to more money.

Referring to the contract, the developer asserts that “Suffolk is required to take whatever actions [are] necessary” to mitigate such delays, including adding manpower. Its complaint adds that Suffolk has instead cut staffing at the project and removed “critical supervisory personnel.”

The two buildings are to share a 45,000-square-foot villa housing such amenities as a spa, gym, movie theater, ice skating rink, speakeasy style bar and bowling alley. Avra Miami Estiatorio will anchor the building, located between the condo high-rises. Both towers will have lobbies designed by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

The 49-story south tower was supposed to be completed last August and the 52-story north tower was supposed to be done by Feb. 11 of this year, according to the developer’s complaint. Neither building has a temporary certificate of occupancy yet.

Read more

After missing the August deadline, Suffolk “assured” the developer that it would complete the south tower by November, but did not, and by January, the general contractor said it would complete both buildings by March and May, according to the earlier complaint, which calls those dates “unrealistic.”

“That is nine months beyond the contractually required date and five and a half months beyond Suffolk’s own … recently revised date,” states the lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

Both Suffolk and Trump said in statements to The Real Deal that they hoped to resolve the litigation.

“While it is regrettable that we had to take this step, we did so in pursuit of our customers’ best interests which is paramount in all that we do,” Jules Trump said.

Dan Antonellis, a vice president at Suffolk, said in his statement that the firm “stands by our work on the Estates at Acqualina” and looks forward to “working collaboratively with all our stakeholders to deliver the highest-quality project.”

The project would complement the developer’s adjacent Acqualina Resort & Residences and the Mansions at Acqualina.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    constructionestates at acqualinalawsuitssuffolk constructionsunny isles beachTrump Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    6501 Northwest 37th Avenue (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn buyer sues industrial firm O’Donnell over failed Hialeah deal
    Brooklyn buyer sues industrial firm O’Donnell over failed Hialeah deal
    The warehouse property at 820-826 Northwest 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale (Google maps)
    Boca Raton investor allegedly concealed $3M warehouse sale from minority partner: lawsuit
    Boca Raton investor allegedly concealed $3M warehouse sale from minority partner: lawsuit
    Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club (Condo.com)
    $18.5M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $18.5M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Surfside collapse (public record)
    Eighty Seven Park condo association, construction firms added to Surfside collapse lawsuit
    Eighty Seven Park condo association, construction firms added to Surfside collapse lawsuit
    Michael Internoscia with Paraiso Bayviews (Michael Internoscia, Miamiresidential.com, iStock)
    Paraiso Bayviews condo owner sues mortgage firm owned by broker featured on “Million Dollar Listing Miami”
    Paraiso Bayviews condo owner sues mortgage firm owned by broker featured on “Million Dollar Listing Miami”
    Judge pushes forward demolition of historic Deauville hotel in Miami Beach
    Judge pushes forward demolition of historic Deauville hotel in Miami Beach
    Judge pushes forward demolition of historic Deauville hotel in Miami Beach
    Harvey Hernandez and Centro Miami at 151 Southeast First Street (Centro NGD Holdings, Brickell.com, iStock)
    Harvey Hernandez’s condo company files for bankruptcy to stave off foreclosure
    Harvey Hernandez’s condo company files for bankruptcy to stave off foreclosure
    Raz Ofer with 1568 Drexel Avenue (Dade County, Google Maps)
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    Miami Beach apartments mired in ownership dispute slapped with $1M foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.