Former mayor George “Bud” Scholl’s waterfront home hits market for $13.9M

It has its own private island — and ties to Al Capone

Miami Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 13, 2022 01:23 PM
TRD Staff
(ONE Sotheby’s Realty)

A waterfront home with its own private Island and links to Al Capone is on the market for $13.9 million.

Mansion Global is reporting that former Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl, who stepped down from his elected position on Sept 1 of 2021, has listed his seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home on the Atlantic Isle just north of Miami.

Built in 1928, the home is believed to have been used by associates of Al Capone during Prohibition as a gambling house and saloon, One Sotheby International listing agent Allan Kleer, who shares the listing with Fabian Garcia-Diaz, told the magazine.

Located on the Intercoastal Waterway opposite the 1,043-acre Oleta River State Park on Biscayne Bay, the Mediterranean-style home has 350 feet of water frontage, a boathouse and is within swimming distance of a private island forested with mangrove trees.

The custom-built home, reminiscent of a European Villa according to the listing, has two kitchens, parking for up to 10 cars, and a second-floor breezeway connecting its east and west wings. The indoor boat dock, which looks like a garage for your boat, is a rare find as it would not be allowed by today’s building regulations, Kleer told the publication.

There’s also private beach access with storage where members of the homeowners association can stash umbrellas and other beach supplies.

The 61-year-old Scholl bought the property with his wife, lawyer Dione Del Monico, in 1993 for $525,000, according to the website. He was elected mayor of Sunny Isles in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

While the island is not buildable, it does increase the acreage of the property to 1.5 acres, and is even easier to get to by canoe, which is not included.

Schnoll stepped down as mayor to focus on his full-time job as president and CEO of the OneBlood blood bank, according to published reports.

[Mansion Global] — Vince DiMiceli




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.