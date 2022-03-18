Florida homeowners whose properties are severely damaged in a disaster will get a break on their real estate taxes, according to a new state measure that follows the deadly Surfside condo collapse.

The Florida Legislature approved tax refunds for owners who hold a homestead exemption on a property rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days, according to a release from the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser’s office.

The measure still needs Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to become final. It would become effective in 2023.

In addition, Champlain Towers South unit owners, as well as the families of the owners who died in the collapse, will get all 2021 property taxes for the condo abated. DeSantis had already suspended these taxes following the June 24 collapse. Ninety-eight people died when the 136-unit, 12-story building caved in.

State lawmakers approved other tax relief before their session ended on Monday.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, widows, widowers, blind and disabled homeowners can claim a $5,000 property tax exemption, up from the previously allowed $500. The measure is statewide.

This, and the tax relief for Champlain unit owners, also are pending a final sign-off by DeSantis.

Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia spearheaded the higher exemption for widows, widowers, blind and disabled, and also worked with legislators for the Champlain tax relief, according to the release.

Also, in the upcoming November ballot, voters will be asked if classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces or members of the Florida National Guard should receive an additional $50,000 homestead exemption. If approved by 60 percent of Florida voters, the exemption will take effect on January 1, 2023.