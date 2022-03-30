The former owner of the Festival Flea Market bought a condo at Alina Residences in Boca Raton for $5.6 million.

Daniel Shooster and his wife, Leslee Shooster, bought unit 601 at the first completed phase of the Alina development at 200 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, just west of the Boca Raton Golf Club. The developer, El-Ad National Properties, sold the unit, according to records.

Alejandro Salazar and Rochelle LeCavalier of Douglas Elliman represented the seller.

Alex Platt of Compass represented the buyer. The price was $6.2 million, according to Realtor.com, which may include furniture.

The 4,836-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, the listing shows.

Boca Raton-based El-Ad National, the residential arm of New York-based Elad Group, completed the 121-unit first phase of Alina in June. The nine-story building has 102 units, 12 penthouses and seven villas.

El-Ad National, led by Noam Ziv, is starting construction in the coming days of the second phase, which will consist of two nine-story buildings with a combined 182 units. The developer launched sales in October for the second phase.

In July, El-Ad scored a $52.8 million construction loan for phase two. The entire project spans 9 acres.

In 2018, Shooster, a real estate investor, sold the Festival Flea Market in Pompano Beach. The buyer, North Miami-based IMC Equity Group, paid $25 million for the 382,000-square-foot property at 2900 West Sample Road, and $31 million for the business.