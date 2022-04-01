Open Menu

Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights scores $224M loan for Whole Foods-anchored Edgewater project

Developer broke ground on planned 39-story mixed-use project

Miami /
Apr.April 01, 2022 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rendering of Nema Miami with Russell Galbut and Bruce Menin (Crescent Heights)

Construction is underway at Crescent Heights’ Whole Foods-anchored luxury apartment tower in Edgewater, after the developer secured a major construction loan.

Miami-based Crescent Heights, led by Sonny Kahn, Russell Galbut and Bruce Menin, closed on a $224 million loan from Blackstone, according to a spokesperson for the developer. The mixed-use development, called Nema Miami, is planned for 2900 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

It marks the first Nema-branded tower in Miami. Crescent Heights has Nema towers in Boston, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as planned projects in Los Angeles and Seattle, according to its website.

In Miami, the 39-story building will have 588 units. Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group are designing the project. Crescent Heights broke ground and is expected to deliver the tower in 2024, the spokesperson said. The properties are in an Opportunity Zone, a federal program that gives tax incentives to developers and investors who invest in distressed areas throughout the country.

Read more

Whole Foods signed a lease in March 2020, records show. The Amazon-owned supermarket chain committed to a 20-year lease with six five-year extension options. It typically takes spaces of about 40,000 square feet.

The Nema tower is part of a larger development for Crescent Heights, which also owns the block immediately north of 2900 Biscayne Boulevard, including the office building at 3050 Biscayne Boulevard. The firm has its headquarters at 2200 Biscayne Boulevard.

Galbut’s firm has long planned to redevelop its assemblage where Nema will rise, and planned to start construction prior to the pandemic. Crescent Heights controls the land between Northeast 29th to 32nd streets and between Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. In all, affiliates of the developer have paid about $44 million for the majority of the land on those blocks.

In late 2020, Crescent Heights secured approval from the city’s Urban Development Review Board for the 912,000-square-foot building with about 50,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage with about 750 parking spaces.

Development is booming in Edgewater, a bayfront neighborhood north of downtown Miami where condo and apartment developers have flocked in recent years. The Nema tower is planned at a time when Miami’s multifamily market has been on fire, with countless institutional sales and record high rents that have pushed locals out of the market.

Galbut, through his family office and Crescent Heights, has other projects in Miami and Miami Beach. In February, Crescent Heights secured approval from the School Board of Miami-Dade County to purchase a lot north of downtown Miami, capping a yearslong effort to acquire the site that will be part of a major mixed-use development designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, who designed the developer’s Nema tower in Chicago.

In Miami Beach, Galbut is partnering with David Martin’s Terra on Five Park, a planned luxury condo and apartment tower at the southern entrance to Miami Beach that includes a park.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blackstoneconstruction loanscrescent heightsedgewatergrocery storesmultifamilymultifamily marketRussell Galbutwhole foods market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    403 North 19th Avenue (Google Maps)
    New York investor picks up Hollywood multifamily portfolio for $11M
    New York investor picks up Hollywood multifamily portfolio for $11M
    Preliminary renderings and plans for the Hyve Dadeland project with Keystone Development + Investment’s CEO Bill Glazer (Nelson Architecture & Interiors Inc., Keystone)
    Keystone proposes 600-unit apartment project near Dadeland Mall
    Keystone proposes 600-unit apartment project near Dadeland Mall
    Riverland Apartments at 420-432 Southwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale with The Shidler Group's Jay Shidler (Google Maps, The Shidler Group)
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    Céntrico by Windsor at 8425 Northwest 41st Street in Doral with GID President and CEO Gregory Bates and Chairman W. Gardner Wallace (Google Maps, GID)
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    Grant Cardone and Miami River apartment complex at 1001 Northwest 7th Street (Getty, Cardone Enterprises)
    Grant Cardone’s firm buys Waterline Miami River apartments for more than $100M
    Grant Cardone’s firm buys Waterline Miami River apartments for more than $100M
    Tech tycoons Chad and Doug Clark in front of 106 Hammon Avenue in Palm Beach (Rubenstein PR)
    Tech tycoons enter SoFla market with $15M purchase of Palm Beach vacation rentals
    Tech tycoons enter SoFla market with $15M purchase of Palm Beach vacation rentals
    Naftali buys Miami Worldcenter development site for $41M
    Naftali buys Miami Worldcenter development site for $41M
    Naftali buys Miami Worldcenter development site for $41M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.