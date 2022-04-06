Open Menu

DiamondRock buys Kimpton-branded hotel in Fort Lauderdale for $19M

Banyan Investment Group sold 96-key property for $4M below its 2020 purchase price

Miami /
Apr.April 06, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

DiamondRock Hospitality President and CEO Mark Brugger and the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach at 2900 Riomar Street (Google Maps)

DiamondRock Hospitality added a second Fort Lauderdale property to its nationwide portfolio after buying a Kimpton-branded hotel for $18.9 million.

An entity managed by DiamondRock executives acquired the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach at 2900 Riomar Street and the adjoining parking garage and amenity deck at 401 North Birch Road, according to records.

The deal for the 96-room hotel breaks down to roughly $197,604 per key.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based hospitality real estate investment trust also owns the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, which is less than a half-mile east of the company’s latest acquisition.

An affiliate of Atlanta-based Banyan Investment Group sold the Kimpton Goodland property for roughly $4 million below its purchase price two years ago. In December 2020, Banyan paid $23 million for the property, according to records.

Completed in 1950, the 48,874-square-foot building used to be the Gale Fort Lauderdale Hotel. The Tiffany House Condominium that is also at 401 North Birch Road was not part of the recent sale.

Publicly traded DiamondRock, led by President and CEO Mark Brugger, owns 33 hotels across the U.S., including seven in Florida, according to the firm’s website. In addition to the two Fort Lauderdale properties, the company also owns five hotels in Destin, Marathon and Key West.

DiamondRock had a rough 2021 amid the pandemic. The company finished the year with a net loss of $195 million on $612 million in revenue, representing a nearly 34 percent revenue decline compared to 2019, according to its most recent quarterly report.

Still, hotel investors are showing renewed faith in the South Florida market. In February, Utah-based Dynamic City Capital bought a recently opened AC Hotel by Marriott in Fort Lauderdale for $74.3 million. In Miami Beach, Bloom Hotels paid $23.5 million for The Sixty-Sixty, an 82-key condo-hotel.

And in January, an affiliate of Toronto-based Palm Holdings bought the Element Miami International Airport Hotel for $20 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort LauderdaleHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jimmy and Kenny Tate with Bahia Mar (Fort Lauderdale, Google Maps)
    Fort Lauderdale approves new Bahia Mar lease, paving way for Jimmy and Kenny Tate’s planned development
    Fort Lauderdale approves new Bahia Mar lease, paving way for Jimmy and Kenny Tate’s planned development
    2300 Aqua Vista Blvd in Fort Lauderdale with Thomas Auringer, CEO of U.S. Crane and Rigging (Twitter, Realtor.com)
    New York crane chief sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $13M
    New York crane chief sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown for $13M
    A rendering of the planned 97-key Tru by Hilton at 14575 Southwest 27th Way in Miramar (DP Hotels, Google Maps, iStock)
    Dania Beach-based hotelier scores $10M loan to build Tru by Hilton hotel in Miramar
    Dania Beach-based hotelier scores $10M loan to build Tru by Hilton hotel in Miramar
    NYC Mayor Eric Adams (Wikimedia, iStock)
    New York City ad campaign aims to convince South Floridians to move following anti-LGBTQ law
    New York City ad campaign aims to convince South Floridians to move following anti-LGBTQ law
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    1200 Brickell Avenue office building in Miami with Vibrant Capital Partners’ Volkan Kurtas and Rehan Virani (CBRE, Vibrant Capital Partners)
    Lease roundup: NYC-based Vibrant Capital Partners opens first Miami office in Brickell
    Lease roundup: NYC-based Vibrant Capital Partners opens first Miami office in Brickell
    403 North 19th Avenue (Google Maps)
    New York investor picks up Hollywood multifamily portfolio for $11M
    New York investor picks up Hollywood multifamily portfolio for $11M
    Riverland Apartments at 420-432 Southwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale with The Shidler Group's Jay Shidler (Google Maps, The Shidler Group)
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.