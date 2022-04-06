Open Menu

Parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli and partner pick up South Beach garage for $20M

PGIM Real Estate sold the seven-floor garage roughly 11 months after selling the ground-floor retail component

Miami /
Apr.April 06, 2022 12:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Andrew Mirmelli and parking garage at 237 20th Street (Google Maps, Facebook)

Miami Beach parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli is scaling up his operations with the $19.6 million acquisition of a seven-floor garage.

Entities managed by Mirmelli and his business partner Shawn Vardi bought the parking structure at 237 20th Street in the city’s South Beach neighborhood, according to records. The buyers obtained a $13 million loan from Popular Bank to finance the purchase.

The seller, an affiliate of Madison, New Jersey-based PGIM Real Estate, paid $22.7 million for the garage in 2016, records show. That means PGIM, the real estate arm of life insurance company Prudential Financial, sold the garage for roughly $4 million below its previous purchase price.

In May, PGIM and partner Madison Capital sold the garage’s ground-floor retail and a two-story retail component in the Boulan South Beach hotel at 2000 Collins Avenue for $34 million, records show. The joint venture still owns the hotel portion. In 2016, PGIM paid $33.6 million for the 56-room Boulan hotel.

Mirmelli is a real estate investor who owns and operates parking lots in Miami and Miami Beach. In June, Mirmelli’s M&M Parking sold a half-acre parking lot in downtown Miami for $12.4 million to developer and land assembler Moishe Mana. Mirmelli sold the property for roughly $8 million above his purchase price of $3.9 million in 2013.

In August, Mirmelli paid $21 million for a waterfront home in Miami Beach and immediately put the property up for sale. His asking price for the five-bedroom house: $30 million. In December, Mirmelli upped the price to $33 million, according to a Zillow listing.

Mirmelli has also wheeled and dealed in Broward County. In 2020, Mirmelli and business partner Mark Alhadeff sold the Promenade at Inverrary retail center in Lauderhill for $12.8 million, a year after acquiring the property for $10.6 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew Mirmellimiami beachparkingretailSouth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vivian Dimond with 230 Lincoln Road (iStock)
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Suffolk Construction's CEO and chairman John Fish in front of 905 South America Way (Getty Images, Virgin Voyages, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    2621 Flamingo Drive in Miami Beach with Mike Hezemans and Rita and Roman Shukhman (Compass, Wikipedia, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Steve Witkoff in front of 6455 Pine Tree Drive Circle (Paisley Real Estate, Roberto Castellanos)
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    6800 fisher Island Drive (Zillow, iStock)
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    Special delivery: Thor Equities lists former Miami Design District post office for $80M
    1200 Brickell Avenue office building in Miami with Vibrant Capital Partners’ Volkan Kurtas and Rehan Virani (CBRE, Vibrant Capital Partners)
    Lease roundup: NYC-based Vibrant Capital Partners opens first Miami office in Brickell
    Lease roundup: NYC-based Vibrant Capital Partners opens first Miami office in Brickell
    Rüger Holding KG’s René Gerdom with 3300 N. Miami Avenue and 20 Northwest 34th Street (Marcus & Millichap, Tricap, Zillow, iStock)
    German firm picks up Midtown Miami retail properties for $23M
    German firm picks up Midtown Miami retail properties for $23M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.