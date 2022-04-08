Open Menu

Waterton doubles down on South Florida, buys Boynton Beach apartment complex for $80M

Chicago-based real estate investment firm bought 216-unit Verona at Boynton Beach apartment complex

Miami /
Apr.April 08, 2022 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Waterton co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Schwartz and Verona at Boynton Beach apartment complex at 1575 Southwest Eighth Street in Boynton Beach (Verona at Boynton Beach Apartments, LinkedIn)

Waterton expanded its South Florida portfolio by paying $80 million for its second apartment complex in the tri-county region.

An affiliate of the Chicago-based real estate investment and property management company bought the 216-unit garden-style Verona at Boynton Beach at 1575 Southwest Eighth Street in Boynton Beach, according to records. The seller is an affiliate of Tampa based Robbins Property Associates.

Completed in 2002, the nine-building complex spans 14.2 acres. One of the buildings is a clubhouse with an on-site leasing office, according to a press release.

Waterton, led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Schwartz, paid $370,370 per apartment. That’s nearly double the $199,074 per apartment that the seller paid in 2018, when it bought Verona at Boynton Beach for $43 million, records show.

The complex has a mix of 72 one-bedrooms, 108 two-bedrooms, and 36 three-bedroom apartments with units averaging 1,097 square feet, the release states. The apartments also feature nine-foot ceilings, upgraded finishes and a full-size washer-dryer. In addition to the clubhouse, amenities include a business center, fitness center, dog park and pet wash station, playground and pool.

Waterton plans to make enhancements to the amenity package and update finishes in the apartments, the release states.

Average rents at Verona at Boynton Beach start at $1,882 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, and $2,322 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to Apartments.com. Pricing for three-bedroom units was not listed on the website.

Waterton also owns District West Gables, a 322-unit apartment building near Coral Gables that the firm acquired for $59 million in 2017 when the project was called Soleste West Gables.

As of Dec. 31, Waterton’s nationwide portfolio totaled $9.1 billion of mostly multifamily, senior living and hospitality assets, the release states.

Palm Beach County has been at the forefront of a few big-ticket multifamily trades recently. In Jupiter, Boston-based Berkshire Residential Investments paid $202.5 million this month for a 390-unit garden-style complex, and Dallas-based multifamily firm S2 Capital bought a 359-apartment community near Jupiter for $127 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boynton beachmultifamilypalm beach countySouth Florida Multifamily Report

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (L-R) Vanderbilt Office Properties CEO Casey Wold, Site Centers President and CEO David Lukes, and Macquarie Group Managing Director and CEO Shemara Wikramanayake with 1800 North Military Trail and 5050 Town Center Circle in Boca Raton (Google Maps, Site Centers, Vanderbilt OP, Macquarie Group)
    Boca Center’s offices, retail, restaurants trade for $261.5M
    Boca Center’s offices, retail, restaurants trade for $261.5M
    Carroll Organization founder and CEO M. Patrick Carroll in front of Arium Cypress Lakes at 2829 South Oakland Forest Drive in Oakland Park (Carroll Organization, LoopNet)
    Carroll buys Oakland Park multifamily complex for $49M
    Carroll buys Oakland Park multifamily complex for $49M
    2455 South Ocean Boulevard (Robert Stevens Photography, courtesy Ocean Estate Properties)
    Convenience store mogul buys oceanfront Highland Beach estate for record price after listing California home
    Convenience store mogul buys oceanfront Highland Beach estate for record price after listing California home
    From left: Maury Tognarelli (seller), CEO of Heitman, and David Olney (buyer), CEO, Berkshire Residential Investment, in front of The Sophia at Abacoa apartment complex at 863 University Boulevard in Jupiter (Berkshire Residential Investment, Heitman, Realtor.com)
    Multifamily craze carries on: Berkshire buys Jupiter apartment complex for $202.5M
    Multifamily craze carries on: Berkshire buys Jupiter apartment complex for $202.5M
    Renderings of the Advantis Station at Flagler Village project in Fort Lauderdale (Prospect Real Estate Group)
    Prospect buys multifamily dev site in Flagler Village, plans 252-unit project
    Prospect buys multifamily dev site in Flagler Village, plans 252-unit project
    From left: Dung Lam, Jordan Paul and Neil Merin in front of 1641 Worthington Road in West Palm Beach (CBRE, LinkedIn/Iamumd, LinkedIn/neil-merin, LinkedIn/jordan-paul)
    West Palm Beach office building trades for $32.5M
    West Palm Beach office building trades for $32.5M
    From left: Northland's founder and chairman Lawrence Gottesdiener; president and COO Suzanne Abair; and CEO Matthew Gottesdiener; S2 Capital's founder and CEO Scott Everett; Jupiter Isle apartment complex at 6705 Mallard Cove Road in Jupiter (Jupiter Isle, S2 Capital, Northland)
    Dallas multifamily firm pays $127M for Jupiter apartments
    Dallas multifamily firm pays $127M for Jupiter apartments
    Rendering of Nema Miami with Russell Galbut and Bruce Menin (Crescent Heights)
    Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights scores $224M loan for Whole Foods-anchored Edgewater project
    Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights scores $224M loan for Whole Foods-anchored Edgewater project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.