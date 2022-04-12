Open Menu

Take two: Blackstone affiliate proposes industrial complex with movie studio at Calder’s horse racing track

Plan is for 12 warehouses, distribution facilities and movie and TV production studios

Miami /
Apr.April 12, 2022 03:45 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Link Logistics' Luke Petherbridge (Link Logistics, Calder Casino, iStock)

Link Logistics’ Luke Petherbridge (Link Logistics, Calder Casino, iStock)

Blackstone’s subsidiary Link Logistics wants to build a 2.3 million-square-foot industrial complex on Calder Casino’s horse racing track in Miami Gardens.

The proposal is for 12 buildings on 115.7 acres at 21001 Northwest 27th Avenue, according to an application filed with the city by Calder Race Course. The complex would feature warehouses and distribution facilities, as well as radio, movie and TV studios, and music production spaces.

The Miami Gardens City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on the request for two special exceptions allowing the development. Then the city would have to approve the project’s site plan.

The property covers the large horse racing track and surrounding property just south of Northwest 215th Street. The project would include the construction of a north-south road connecting with 215th Street.

The project would cost $700 million for the land, design, construction and soft costs, Calder Casino President Richard Sukhu said in a letter to the city.

Calder Casino’s parent company, Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs, had announced in November that it plans to sell the acreage to Link Logistics for $291 million, according to media reports. The land sale has not yet closed, as a deed or reorganization of the ownership entity has not been recorded.

If approved, construction will start late this year or in early 2023. The project would be built in two phases, with a final completion in 2025.

Calder, which has a casino with slot machines and card rooms, suspended horse racing in 2020. That opened the door to redevelopment of the former track.

The application likens the project to two industrial developments in Miami Gardens. In 2016, Calder Race Course sold 61 acres of its property to Jackson, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties for $26.5 million. EastGroup is completing development of the 850,000-square-foot Gateway Commerce Park industrial complex at 1680 Northwest 215th Street.

Also nearby, Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners is developing the 2.1 million-square-foot Bridge Point Commerce Center on 186 acres at the southeast corner of Northwest 215th Street and Northwest 47th Avenue. Bridge Development bought the site in 2017 for $28.2 million.

Churchill Downs, led by William Carstanjen, is retaining roughly 55 acres at Calder, according to the application.

New York City-based Blackstone is an alternative investment behemoth with more than $650 billion of assets under management, according to its website. It’s led by CEO Stephen Schwarzman. Its Link Logistics subsidiary, based in New York, is a logistics real estate firm with a portfolio spanning more than 3,000 properties, according to its website. Link Logistics is led by CEO Luke Petherbridge.

The South Florida industrial market has prospered from high demand and dwindling supply, largely because of the lack of developable land. This has pushed up occupancies and rents.

In Miami-Dade County, the industrial vacancy rate dropped to 2.9 percent in the first quarter, from 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to a Colliers report. The average asking rent for warehouses hit $11.20 per square foot, up from $9.90 per square foot during the first quarter of last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    blackstoneindustrialindustrial real estateindustrial real estate marketmiami gardensMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    175 Fontainebleau Boulevard in west Miami-Dade County (Google Maps, iStock)
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    From left: BentallGreenOak's co-CEOs John Carrafiell and Sonny Kalsi (sellers); East End Capital's managing principals Jonathan Yormak and David Peretz (sellers); and The Davis Companies' founder and CEO Jonathan Davis in front of 555 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach (East End Capital, BentallGreenOak, The Davis Companies, LoopNet, iStock)
    East End, BentallGreenOak sell South Beach office building for $52M
    East End, BentallGreenOak sell South Beach office building for $52M
    Magid and Linda Abraham (LinkedIn, Turnberry)
    Data science veterans pay $14M for Turnberry Ocean Club condo in Sunny Isles Beach
    Data science veterans pay $14M for Turnberry Ocean Club condo in Sunny Isles Beach
    Ocean House at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami, and The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condos.com)
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    CenterPoint Properties' Bob Chapman with 17707 Northwest Miami Court (Platformreverecre, Google Maps)
    CenterPoint picks up Miami Gardens truck storage facility for $47.5M
    CenterPoint picks up Miami Gardens truck storage facility for $47.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.