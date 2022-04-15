Open Menu

Clara Homes wins approval for 28-unit first phase of luxury rentals in Bay Harbor Islands

Clara Bay Harbor will be a three-phase, 150-unit luxury apartment development

Miami /
Apr.April 15, 2022 09:45 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

James Curnin, founder, Clara Homes, along with a rendering of Clara Bay Harbor at 10281 West Bay Harbor Drive (Clara Homes, iStock)

Miami-based Clara Homes won approval for the 28-unit first phase of a luxury apartment project planned in Bay Harbor Islands.

Construction of the six-story, 28-unit Clara Bay Harbor building will start by August, Clara Homes founder James Curnin told The Real Deal. It will be the first of three planned buildings with a total of 150 apartments.

The first phase is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on a development site at 10281 West Bay Harbor Drive, within walking distance of popular Bal Harbour Shops and the beach.

Curnin paid $6.5 million in October to acquire the 0.35-acre site of the first building, and he plans to build the second and third phases of Clara Bay Harbor on two other sites near the intersection of West Bay Harbor Drive and 103rd Street in Bay Harbor Islands.

The Bay Harbor Design and Review Board approved the site plan for the first building at its meeting last week.

It is designed with five residential floors atop a ground-floor lobby and parking garage with 52 spaces. A rooftop recreational area includes a swimming pool, exercise area, and sundeck.

“There has not been a new, professionally managed luxury rental built in Miami Beach or Bay Harbor in the past decade-plus,” said Curnin, a native of New York who bought a waterfront teardown on Miami Beach’s La Gorce Island for $7.5 million in November.

“We are planning a New York-style, professionally managed rental building that’s all about luxury,” he said. “So, it will have a doorman, a valet – anything you would find in an amazing condominium down here.”

Monthly rent per square foot at Clara Bay Harbor probably will range from at least $5 to $7. “I think it’s going to be slightly higher,” Curnin said. “I underwrote the deal at slightly under $5 a foot.”

A rent of $5 per square foot would equate to at least $6,500 a month for an apartment spanning 1,300 square feet, the smallest among the Clara Bay Harbor floor plans, which would range up to 3,000 square feet.

The 28-unit, phase-one design of Clara Bay Harbor has two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans.

Curnin expects Clara Bay Harbor tenants to include families relocating to South Florida and renting while they shop for a permanent home, as well as South Floridians who sell their homes and opt for the convenience of renting.

“They’re not intended for the single guy who just graduated college and just moved here,” he said. “These are intended for families. These are people who can buy [a home], or were planning on buying, and they make a lot of money.”

The trend toward higher mortgage interest rates may benefit the Clara Bay Harbor development by putting more affluent people in the rental housing market, he added.

“Historically, multifamily rentals have done better in higher-interest-rate environments, and condos have done worse,” Curnin said.

While pursuing its Bay Harbor multifamily project, Clara Homes is also now developing six waterfront houses in Miami Beach, including three custom-built homes and three spec homes.

Curnin started his own company after working for Jack Parker Corp., a real estate development business in New York that his great-grandfather started.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bay harbor islandsClara Homesmultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (iStock, Getty)
    Miami leads nation with 58% rent spike during the pandemic
    Miami leads nation with 58% rent spike during the pandemic
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    A rendering of the property at 695 South Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach with Electra America Hospitality Group’s Principal and Managing Partner Russ Urban, Korman Communities’ co-CEOs Larry and Brad Korman and Transwestern Development Company’s CEO Larry Heard (Gio Fausone of Gulfstream Real Estate Advisors, LinkedIn, Korman, Transwestern)
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    Ari Pearl completes luxury apartment tower in Hallandale Beach, scores $150M refi
    Pantzer Properties Co-CEOs Jason and Jordan Pantzer and the Solera at City Centre apartment complex at 2100 PGA Boulevard 100 in Palm Beach Gardens (Pantzer Properties, Apartments.com)
    Pantzer drops $67M for Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex
    Pantzer drops $67M for Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex
    Waterton co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Schwartz and Verona at Boynton Beach apartment complex at 1575 Southwest Eighth Street in Boynton Beach (Verona at Boynton Beach Apartments, LinkedIn)
    Waterton doubles down on South Florida, buys Boynton Beach apartment complex for $80M
    Waterton doubles down on South Florida, buys Boynton Beach apartment complex for $80M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.