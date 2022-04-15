UPDATED, April 15, 4:56 p.m.: Robert DerHagopian, one of Miami’s preeminent breast cancer surgeons and oncologists, sold his Pinecrest house for $5.7 million.

DerHagopian and his wife, Kelly DerHagopian, sold the six-bedroom property at 10061 Southwest 60th Court to Derek and Lisa Gonzalez, according to records. The buyers took out a $4.3 million loan from Port Saint Lucie-based Sprout Mortgage.

Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, and Yanery Deitermann of Florida Capital Realty represented the buyers.

The Gonzalezes are the founders and owners of Pilo’s tacos and tequila restaurants. Pilo’s Street Tacos opened in Brickell in 2017, and Pilo’s Tequila Garden opened in Wynwood in 2020, according to Pilo’s website. The restaurant also lists a location in Southampton in the Hamptons.

The Gonzalezes also own a four-bedroom house at 3990 Kumquat Avenue in Miami’s Coconut Grove, records show.

DerHagopian is affiliated with the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

He and his wife bought the property for $2.3 million in 2013, according to a deed.

The two-story house spans 7,461 square feet and has six and a half baths, according to Realtor.com. It was constructed in 2003 on almost 1 acre. It has marble floors, a three-car garage, a pool and spa, according to the glisting.

Pinecrest, south of Miami, has mostly single-family homes, including many on the high end. The village scored a record sale in May when Thomas Moorehead, the first African American Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls-Royce dealer, paid $9.8 million for the property at 9121 Southwest 62nd Court. Moorehead also is a real estate developer.

In September, Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sold a five-bedroom house at 8975 Southwest 63rd Court in Pinecrest to venture capitalist Reshma Sohoni for $7.1 million.

The South Florida housing market has been thriving since the onset of the pandemic, as the shift to working from home prompted entrepreneurs and employees to seek more comfortable living arrangements.

Other local restaurateurs who bought homes recently include Pura Vida owners Omer and Jennifer Horev, who paid almost $7 million for a waterfront house at 5401 Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach in March 2021.