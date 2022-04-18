Open Menu

Lennar pays $190M for remainder of Arden homesites near Wellington

Master developer Freehold Communities sold land

Miami /
Apr.April 18, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lennar's Stuart Miller with the Southern Boulevard (Google Maps)

Lennar’s Stuart Miller with Southern Boulevard (Google Maps)

Lennar paid $190 million for the remainder of the homesites in the Arden community near Wellington.

Boston-based Freehold Communities sold the land to an affiliate of New York-based global credit and real estate investment firm Angelo Gordon, according to a deed.

Angelo Gordon, led by co-CEOs Josh Baumgarten and Adam Schwartz, has served as a land bank on behalf of Lennar on other projects, and will own the Arden land until Lennar builds the homes, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The property has 927 lots. The price equates to about $205,000 per lot.

Miami-based Lennar will complete the buildout of Arden, although Freehold will stay involved in the community, according to a Freehold release on the deal.

Arden is a residential community spanning 1,209 acres on the northeast corner of Southern Boulevard and the L-8 Canal, north of Wellington and west of Loxahatchee Groves.

Freehold Communities is the master developer of Arden, which was approved for more than 2,300 homes. It has sold portions of the tract over time to various homebuilders, including Ryan Homes, Kennedy Homes, Kenco Communities and Lennar.

In March, Lennar bought 188 acres at 1445 Wandering Willow Way within Arden for $7.4 million.

Arden is dubbed an “agri-hood” for offering residents the ability to grow and harvest fruits, vegetables and herbs in a 5-acre farm that is part of the community. The development aims to provide an outdoor lifestyle, as it includes 175 acres of lakes and 500 acres of parks and playgrounds, according to the release.

Lennar and Freehold representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.

Freehold, led by co-founders Jesse Baker and Thomas Tischer Jr., is the master developer of several communities in the Southeast and California, according to its website. It lists the 2,778-unit Shearwater project on 1,524 acres in St. Johns County as its only other one in Florida.

Lennar is one of the biggest homebuilders in the U.S. It is led by Executive Chairman Stuart Miller, as well as by co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe, according to its website.

In another recent purchase, Lennar bought 10 acres at 8290 Southwest 120th Street near Pinecrest for $24.5 million in March.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Ardenhomebuilderslennarpalm beach countywellington

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hines' Jeffrey Hines and Robert A.M. Stern with West Palm Beach ( The Boundary with Noë & Associates, iStock)
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Butters Group's Malcolm Butters with 1751 North Military Trail (Floridatrend, Butters Group, iStock)
    Butters and Konsker propose $75M Boca Raton office project
    Butters and Konsker propose $75M Boca Raton office project
    CS Ventures’ Spencer Schlager and Charles Rosenberg with 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way (Getty, Loopnet)
    CS Ventures pays $35M for Bankers Row office buildings in Palm Beach
    CS Ventures pays $35M for Bankers Row office buildings in Palm Beach
    Current Capital Management’s Todd Nepola and the shopping centers at 2845 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach and 6651 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth (Todd Nepola)
    Todd Nepola buys a pair of Palm Beach County shopping centers for $13M
    Todd Nepola buys a pair of Palm Beach County shopping centers for $13M
    A rendering of the property at 695 South Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach with Electra America Hospitality Group’s Principal and Managing Partner Russ Urban, Korman Communities’ co-CEOs Larry and Brad Korman and Transwestern Development Company’s CEO Larry Heard (Gio Fausone of Gulfstream Real Estate Advisors, LinkedIn, Korman, Transwestern)
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    Newly built micro-units in downtown West Palm fetch $84M after converting to hotel
    Pantzer Properties Co-CEOs Jason and Jordan Pantzer and the Solera at City Centre apartment complex at 2100 PGA Boulevard 100 in Palm Beach Gardens (Pantzer Properties, Apartments.com)
    Pantzer drops $67M for Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex
    Pantzer drops $67M for Palm Beach Gardens apartment complex
    Vanderbilt Office Properties CEO Casey Wold, Quest Workspaces CEO Laura Kozelouzek, and C-III Capital Partners Chairman and CEO Andrew Farkas with Northbridge Centre at 515 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach (C-III Capital Partners, Vanderbilt OP, Questworks Spaces)
    Lease roundup: Co-working company doubles down on downtown West Palm Beach
    Lease roundup: Co-working company doubles down on downtown West Palm Beach
    Inventing Nora: Developers eye new district in West Palm Beach
    Inventing Nora: Developers eye new district in West Palm Beach
    Inventing Nora: Developers eye new district in West Palm Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.