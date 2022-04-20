Open Menu

Attorney Alex Hanna pays $15M for Flagler Street office building

50K sf building traded in off-market deal, broker says

Miami /
Apr.April 20, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Keystone Holdings’ Mike Mouriz, Reinaldo Mouriz and Enrique Puig (sellers); attorney Alex Hanna (buyer); 4231 West Flagler Street (Alex Hanna, Keystone Holdings, LoopNet)

Miami attorney Alex Hanna and his wife, Lizet Hanna, bought an office building on Miami’s Flagler Street for $15 million.

Real estate development firm Keystone Holdings Group sold the 50,000-square-foot building at 4231 West Flagler Street and surrounding parking lots, according to the brokers. It was an off-market deal.

Neyda Bravo of Bravo And Partners Realty represented the seller, and Jorge Cruz of RE/MAX 360 Real Estate represented the buyer.

The seven-story office building and surrounding parking lots span 1.8 acres, property records show. The building was constructed in 1972, according to real estate data provider PropertyShark.

The parking lots, which total 1.5 acres of the 1.8 acres, are at 4234, 4238, 4242 and 4250 Northwest First Street, as well as at 10 and 90 Northwest 42nd Avenue.

The law firm, which currently employs more than 200 attorneys and support staff, is expected to move to the office building by year’s end, Cruz told The Real Deal. Hanna’s spokesperson did not confirm that, saying only that it is an investment for Hanna.

The firm focuses on criminal, immigration and family law, according to its website. It’s currently at 8700 West Flagler Street.
In 2020, Alex and Lizet Hanna bought a waterfront Coral Gables house at 6939 Sunrise Drive for $8.5 million. Records show the couple still owns the property.

Keystone Holdings, based in Miami, develops residential and commercial real estate and also offers construction management services, according to its website. Brothers Miguel and Reinaldo Mouriz, along with their cousin, Enrique Puig, formed Keystone Holdings in 1994.

Keystone Holdings lists only projects in Miami-Dade County. They include the 9,566-square-foot Keystone Shoppes at 190 Northwest 42nd Avenue in Miami, and the Villa De Mare condominium at 5801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

The office market in Miami-Dade has been prospering from demand from new-to-market firms, with many honing in on Brickell, Miami Beach and Wynwood. The county’s average asking rent reached $48.66 per square foot in the first quarter of this year, up 10.2 percent from the first quarter of 2021, according to a JLL report. Rents have been increasing countywide for seven straight quarters.

In April, East End Capital and BentallGreenOak sold the Miami Beach office building at 555 Washington Avenue for $52.3 million to Boston-based The Davis Companies.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Flagler StreetMiami-Dade Countyoffice marketoffices

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    13720 Southwest 272nd Street (Google Maps)
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    201 East Las Olas Boulevard, 550 S Quadrille Blvd, and 5505 Blue Lagoon (Apartments, Loopnet)
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Seagis Property Group's Bradlee Lord and 13399 Northwest 113th Avenue Road in Medley (Google Maps, Seagis)
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Camryn Magness in front of 102 24th Street in Miami Beach (Getty Images, 1 Hotel & Homes, iStock)
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.