Open Menu

Bill Fuller, Martin Pinilla enter Palm Beach County with shopping center purchase

78K sf retail center includes live fish market, movie theater

Miami /
Apr.April 21, 2022 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Barlington Group's Martin Pinilla II and Bill Fuller in front of 7330 Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach county (Barlington Group, Google Maps)

From left: Barlington Group’s Martin Pinilla II and Bill Fuller in front of 7330 Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach county (Barlington Group, Google Maps)

Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla’s Barlington Group entered Palm Beach County, paying $14.4 million for a shopping plaza.

Barlington, through an affiliate, bought The Market Place in an unincorporated part of the county between Wellington and Greenacres, according to the buyer. The seller is J.J.D. Associates of Palm Beach Limited, tied to David Ezagui of Westmount Management, state corporate records show.

Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap and Marc Kleiner of Kleiner Law Group represented the seller. Arnaldo Cantero of BGRS Commercial Real Estate Advisory represented the buyer.

The retail center spans 78,000 square feet on 12.3 acres. It consists of several buildings at 7440 Lake Worth Road, a building at 7300 Lake Worth Road and another at 7478 Lake Worth Road. They were constructed in the 1960s and 1970s, property records show.

The deal excluded the motel at 7448 Lake Worth Road, the gas station at 7482 Lake Worth Road and the medical offices at 7408 Lake Worth Road, according to Pinilla.

The purchased real estate is 97 percent leased, he said.

The property is in western Palm Beach County, a far cry from Barlington’s other investments that mainly focus on Miami’s Little Havana, specifically Calle Ocho.

But the area near Wellington is growing in population, and The Market Place offers an eclectic collection of tenants, some of which are a regional draw, Fuller said.

The anchor, Movies of Lake Worth, is a mom-and-pop operation that has prospered despite the slump movie theaters have experienced since even before the pandemic, he said. The theater showcases old films and new releases, and also broadcasts symphonies taking place in New York City and London, he added.

Other tenants include Yến’s Kitchen, which offers Vietnamese street food and has a live fish market with offerings such as blue crab and conch, as well as Mom’s Kitchen, which offers sandwiches, burgers, pasta and salads.

“These are the exact tenants we would strive to put in the center, and they are already there,” Pinilla said.

In March, Little Havana-based Barlington Group sold a Brickell retail property at 83-97 Southwest Eighth Street to Gazit Horizons, the U.S. subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based Gazit Globe Group, for $20.1 million.

Fuller also is an investor in the closed Polynesian-themed Mai Kai restaurant in Oakland Park. A joint venture among companies tied to Fuller and the family that owns the eatery paid $7.5 million for the property in September. They plan to restore and reopen the restaurant.

The Broward county retail market has been rebounding following a pandemic-induced decline, with the vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year dropping to 4.7 percent, a new low since March 2020, according to a Colliers report.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill Fullerpalm beach countyretailretail marketshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Frisbie Group's Rick Frisbie with 460 S Ocean (Frisbie Group, Corcoran)
    Frisbies sell Palm Beach Billionaires’ Row spec townhouse for $28M
    Frisbies sell Palm Beach Billionaires’ Row spec townhouse for $28M
    201 East Las Olas Boulevard, 550 S Quadrille Blvd, and 5505 Blue Lagoon (Apartments, Loopnet)
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Lennar's Stuart Miller with the Southern Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Lennar pays $190M for remainder of Arden homesites near Wellington
    Lennar pays $190M for remainder of Arden homesites near Wellington
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Hines' Jeffrey Hines and Robert A.M. Stern with West Palm Beach ( The Boundary with Noë & Associates, iStock)
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Butters Group's Malcolm Butters with 1751 North Military Trail (Floridatrend, Butters Group, iStock)
    Butters and Konsker propose $75M Boca Raton office project
    Butters and Konsker propose $75M Boca Raton office project
    CS Ventures’ Spencer Schlager and Charles Rosenberg with 340 and 350 Royal Palm Way (Getty, Loopnet)
    CS Ventures pays $35M for Bankers Row office buildings in Palm Beach
    CS Ventures pays $35M for Bankers Row office buildings in Palm Beach
    Current Capital Management’s Todd Nepola and the shopping centers at 2845 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach and 6651 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth (Todd Nepola)
    Todd Nepola buys a pair of Palm Beach County shopping centers for $13M
    Todd Nepola buys a pair of Palm Beach County shopping centers for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.