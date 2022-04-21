Open Menu

Lender takes control of The Collective’s Wynwood dev site through foreclosure auction

The Collective was placed into administration — the equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — in the U.K. last year

Miami /
Apr.April 21, 2022 05:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of new Miami Collective site with Gamma Real Estate’s Jonathan Kalikow (The Collective, Gamma Real Estate)

Renderings of new Miami Collective site with Gamma Real Estate’s Jonathan Kalikow (The Collective, Gamma Real Estate)

The Collective lost its planned co-living development site in Wynwood to its lender through a foreclosure auction, The Real Deal has learned.

New York-based Gamma Real Estate took control of the property at 166 Northwest 29th Street by placing a “credit bid,” or an offer using its existing debt of $27.6 million, to win the UCC foreclosure auction on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Miami’s Urban Development Review Board in May approved a mixed-use project for the site. The Collective’s plans included an eight-story to 12-story co-living building with 180 residential units, 70 lodging rooms and 9,508 square feet of ground-floor retail. Units would range from studios to six-bedroom apartments geared toward young professionals, according to the developer’s proposal.

Gamma Real Estate, led by the Kalikow family, sought to foreclose on the Wynwood site amid The Collective’s broader financial troubles. Occupancy levels at its co-living locations dropped during the pandemic and forced delays on its projects in the pipeline. In September, the British company fell into administration, the U.K equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after failing to find a buyer.

Gamma Real Estate did not return a request for comment. The auction was conducted by Matthew Mannion of Mannion Auctions.

The Collective has also faced foreclosures on its properties in Brooklyn.

In January, the firm sold its development site in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg for $54 million, avoiding a foreclosure. The proceeds went to pay off a $49 million mortgage held by Gamma Real Estate. The company recently lost another Brooklyn property in Bed-Stuy to a foreclosure.

The Collective still has locations in West London and Canary Wharf in the U.K., and The Paper Factory in New York City’s Long Island City neighborhood, according to its website.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev sitesforeclosuresThe Collectivewynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr., 2085 South Congress Avenue and rendering of Palm Springs Residences (Mast Capital, Google Maps)
    It’s fun to buy the YMCA! Mast Capital JV pays $10M for Palm Springs center as multifamily dev site
    It’s fun to buy the YMCA! Mast Capital JV pays $10M for Palm Springs center as multifamily dev site
    Clockwise from left: Wayne Hollo, Jerome Hollo, Austin Hollo and Tibor Hollo with 1201 Brickell Bay Drive
    Waterfront Brickell development site of planned supertalls sells for record $363M
    Waterfront Brickell development site of planned supertalls sells for record $363M
    Pierre on the Bay at 2050 Bay Drive in Miami Beach and Normandy Villas at 946 Bay Drive in Miami Beach (Marcus & Millichap, Apartments at Home)
    Battle of Normandy? Waterfront Miami Beach apartment complexes sell for $22M
    Battle of Normandy? Waterfront Miami Beach apartment complexes sell for $22M
    The Collective's Reza Merchant and renderings of new Miami location (The Collective, LinkedIn)
    Collective undone: Lender targets planned co-living site in Wynwood
    Collective undone: Lender targets planned co-living site in Wynwood
    Broker Miguel Pinto with developers Toby Moskovits, and Harvey Hernandez, who all have projects planned in Greater Downtown Miami (APEX Capital Realty, Moskovits via Sasha Maslov, iStock)
    As dev site prices soar in Miami, buyers play a “dangerous game”
    As dev site prices soar in Miami, buyers play a “dangerous game”
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Tricap's David Edelstein, Related's Nick Perez and a rendering of NoMad Residences Wynwood (Getty, Related)
    Related, Tricap launch sales of NoMad-branded condos in Wynwood with Casa Tua
    Related, Tricap launch sales of NoMad-branded condos in Wynwood with Casa Tua
    Vivian Dimond with 230 Lincoln Road (iStock)
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.