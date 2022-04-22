Open Menu

Investors score $36M loan to renovate Publix-anchored shopping center in Kendall

Crossings Shopping Village is getting new 47K sf Publix, facade, parking field, lighting and landscaping

Miami /
Apr.April 22, 2022 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
12955 Southwest 112th Street (Aztec Group)

12955 Southwest 112th Street (Aztec Group)

A Miami Lakes investment duo scored a $35.6 million loan for a major makeover of their Publix-anchored shopping center in Kendall.

An entity managed by Michael and Spencer Friedman, who lead CF Properties, a Miami Lakes-based boutique commercial real estate investment and management firm, owns Crossings Shopping Village, at 12955 Southwest 112th Street.

Howard Taft, Charles Penan and Joel Zusman, with Miami-based real estate investment and merchant banking firm Aztec Group, secured the financing for the Crossings Shopping Village renovation project from Valley Bank, according to a release.

In 1987, the Friedmans paid $6.9 million for the 106,600-square-foot shopping center, which was built in 1982, according to records. In addition to Publix, the retail center’s tenants also include CVS and YouFit, the release states.

The financing will cover construction of a new 47,000-square-foot Publix, as well as a new facade, parking field, lighting, and landscaping, the release states. A portion of the funds will also be used to acquire an adjacent parcel of land at the corner of Southwest 112th Street and Southwest 132nd Avenue occupied by a gas station.

In a statement, Aztec Group’s Zusman said Publix has been the shopping center’s anchor tenant for 40 years and recently renewed a long-term lease. The new grocery store will ensure the future strength and stability of Crossings Shopping Village, Zusman added.

Founded in 1993, CF Properties has 10 properties under management across a variety of asset classes totaling about 1 million square feet, according to the firm’s website.

Publix-anchored shopping centers are typically hot commodities in South Florida’s retail sector. In February, Jacksonville-based Sleiman Enterprises paid $48 million for Delray Square in Delray Beach. Built in 1976 on 16 acres, the shopping center was redeveloped in 2019 with Publix moving into a new 45,600-square-foot building.

In December, Germany’s Union Investment bought the Publix-anchored, fully leased Fountains of Boynton shopping center for $79.5 million. And two months earlier, in a blockbuster deal, a joint venture of Kimco Realty and Blackstone paid $425.8 million for a 70 percent interest in five South Florida Publix-anchored shopping centers and one in Georgia.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    kendallMiami-Dade Countypublixretailshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Barlington Group's Martin Pinilla II and Bill Fuller in front of 7330 Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach county (Barlington Group, Google Maps)
    Fuller, Pinilla make Palm Beach County debut with shopping center buy
    Fuller, Pinilla make Palm Beach County debut with shopping center buy
    Madison Realty Capital’s Brian Shatz, Josh Zegen and Diana Group's Jaime Murra with 430 Northeast 31st Street (Concordia, Google Maps)
    Colombian developers score $55M construction loan for Edgewater apartment project
    Colombian developers score $55M construction loan for Edgewater apartment project
    Property Markets Group's Kevin Maloney and Ryan Shear with schematics of the proposed project (PMG, Sieger Suarez Architects)
    PMG proposes pair of Brickell resi towers with over 800 units
    PMG proposes pair of Brickell resi towers with over 800 units
    Harry Macklowe with proposed project by Macklowe Properties (Getty, Arquitectonica)
    NYC real estate titan Harry Macklowe makes his first move on Miami with $32M deal
    NYC real estate titan Harry Macklowe makes his first move on Miami with $32M deal
    From left: Keystone Holdings' Mike Mouriz, Reinaldo Mouriz and Enrique Puig (sellers); attorney Alex Hanna (buyer); 4231 West Flagler Street (Alex Hanna, Keystone Holdings, LoopNet)
    Attorney Alex Hanna pays $15M for Flagler Street office building
    Attorney Alex Hanna pays $15M for Flagler Street office building
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    13720 Southwest 272nd Street (Google Maps)
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    New York investor Bayview Partners pays $69.5M for Naranja apartment complex
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.