Open Menu

Rental Asset Management buys Little Havana apartments for $30M

Deal for 100-unit property equates to $301K per unit

Miami /
Apr.April 26, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
35 Southwest Sixth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Miami

35 Southwest Sixth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

Rental Asset Management paid $30.1 million for the First & Sixth apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The Oakland Park-based firm, through an affiliate, purchased the 13-story building at 35 Southwest Sixth Avenue from the developer, Eastern Atlantic Companies, according to records.

The deal for the 100-unit property breaks down to $301,000 per apartment.

Miami-based Eastern Atlantic Companies, led by Eric Milne, bought the 0.3-acre development site just over two blocks south of the Miami River in 2018 for $1.6 million, property records show. It completed construction in 2019.

First & Sixth offers two-bedroom apartments, spanning 1,200 square feet, for $2,800 in monthly rent, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool.

Rental Asset Management is a real estate investor and manager with a portfolio spanning $750 million in assets under management across more than 50 properties and over 3,000 units in Florida, according to its website.

German Guzman and Axel Jordan are managers of the entity Rental Asset Management used to buy First & Sixth, state corporate records show.

In September, Rental Asset Management bought the 112-unit Lago Mar multifamily complex at 1035-1055 West 71st Street in Hialeah for $17.5 million.

The South Florida multifamily market is thriving because of high demand, created by population influx, allowing landlords to push up rents to new highs and stirring investors’ appetite.

Miami posted the biggest rent increase nationwide since the onset of the pandemic, up 58 percent for a median monthly rent of $2,988, according to a Realtor.com report issued in March.

Developers are betting on the hot market and rushing to build apartments. Pedro Camejo of Miami-based Cam Group is planning a 12-story building at 711 Beacom Boulevard and 2555, 2525, 2521 and 2515 Southwest Eighth Street, which is Little Havana’s famous Calle Ocho.

In a recent neighborhood deal, Canadian firm Ivanhoé Cambridge paid $104.8 million in November for the two-tower, 15-story InTown apartment complex at 1900 Southwest Eighth Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    little havanaMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (R-L) Altman Companies Chairman and co-CEO Joel Altman, and co-CEO Seth Wise with a site plan (HSQ Group, Altman Co)
    Altman wants to build 370-unit apartment project with grocer near Homestead
    Altman wants to build 370-unit apartment project with grocer near Homestead
    Hollywood (Reinaldo Borges of Borges Architects & Associates, iStock)
    Italian developer plans 180-unit apartment project in Hollywood
    Italian developer plans 180-unit apartment project in Hollywood
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    CREC Capital’s co-founders Alan Esquenazi and Warren Weiser with 2400 Northeast 10th Court (CREC Capital, Google Maps)
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue Miami (Condo.com)
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    (L-R) The AllaWay magazine cover and photos of AllaWay Creative Director Maria Galli, Editorial Director Jenny Starr Perez and Publisher Lissette Calderon (Neology Life Development Group)
    Developer, glorify thy neighborhood: Lissette Calderon launches Allapattah-centric magazine
    Developer, glorify thy neighborhood: Lissette Calderon launches Allapattah-centric magazine
    Beacon Real Estate Group's Richard Kulick with 117 Professional Arts Center (Cushman & Wakefield)
    Beacon nabs Kendall office building for $20M
    Beacon nabs Kendall office building for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.