Open Menu

Altman wants to build 370-unit apartment project with grocer near Homestead

25-acre development would have 70K sf of retail space

Miami /
Apr.April 27, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(R-L) Altman Companies Chairman and co-CEO Joel Altman, and co-CEO Seth Wise with a site plan (HSQ Group, Altman Co)

(R-L) Altman Companies Chairman and co-CEO Joel Altman, and co-CEO Seth Wise with a site plan (HSQ Group, Altman Co)

Altman Companies wants to build a 366-unit multifamily project with a shopping center near Homestead, amid the ongoing rush to develop rentals in the robust South Florida market.

The Boca Raton-based developer is seeking to build Altis Palms on the southeast corner of Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 248th Street, and also just west of the Florida Turnpike, according to an Altman zoning pre-application meeting request and site plan filed last week to Miami-Dade County.

Baptist Health South Florida, through an affiliate, owns the 25.5-acre site in an unincorporated area of south Miami-Dade, records show. Altman’s application does not indicate it has the land under contract.

Altis Palms would have a 70,354-square-foot shopping center on the west side of the property. It would include a 55,454-square-foot grocery store; a 4,900-square-foot gas station and convenience store; and a 10,000-square-foot retail section, the filing shows.

The multifamily would span six buildings, each six stories, on the 14.8-acre eastern portion of the property, according to the site plan. It would have 656 parking spaces in garages and surface lots. Recreation areas for residents would include a 3-acre artificial lake.

Altman Companies, led by co-CEOs Joel Altman and Seth Wise, has developed, purchased and managed more than 26,000 apartment units since 1968, according to its website. Its portfolio is largely in Florida, with other properties across the Southeast, as well as Illinois, Michigan and Texas.

Farther north, Altman has proposed a multifamily complex with medical offices on 14.4 acres at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue in Kendall.

In January, Altman paid $14 million for almost 110 acres of the Fountains Country Club golf course, which is on the southwest corner of Lake Worth and Jog roads near Wellington in Palm Beach County.

South Florida has become a magnet for newcomers over the past year and a half, fueling strong rental demand and prompting a flurry of development proposals.

Altman is not the first to turn to areas in and near Homestead, as builders increasingly are homing in on the southern stretches of Miami-Dade for the area’s untapped land supply.

In March, Dallas-based McDowell Properties proposed the seven-story, 201-unit Coronado Park apartment building at 29500 Old Dixie Highway near Homestead.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Altman CompanieshomesteadMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hollywood (Reinaldo Borges of Borges Architects & Associates, iStock)
    Italian developer plans 180-unit apartment project in Hollywood
    Italian developer plans 180-unit apartment project in Hollywood
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    35 Southwest Sixth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Miami
    Rental Asset Management buys Little Havana apartments for $30M
    Rental Asset Management buys Little Havana apartments for $30M
    CREC Capital’s co-founders Alan Esquenazi and Warren Weiser with 2400 Northeast 10th Court (CREC Capital, Google Maps)
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue Miami (Condo.com)
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    (L-R) The AllaWay magazine cover and photos of AllaWay Creative Director Maria Galli, Editorial Director Jenny Starr Perez and Publisher Lissette Calderon (Neology Life Development Group)
    Developer, glorify thy neighborhood: Lissette Calderon launches Allapattah-centric magazine
    Developer, glorify thy neighborhood: Lissette Calderon launches Allapattah-centric magazine
    Beacon Real Estate Group's Richard Kulick with 117 Professional Arts Center (Cushman & Wakefield)
    Beacon nabs Kendall office building for $20M
    Beacon nabs Kendall office building for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.