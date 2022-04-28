Open Menu

Arkadia JV pays $31M for Coral Springs industrial complex

Bal Harbour real estate firm teamed up with Barings to acquire Coral Springs Logistics Center

Miami /
Apr.April 28, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno, Arkadia managing principals Richard Kilstock and David Aaron and the industrial complex at 3850-3872 Northwest 126 Avenue in Coral Springs (Barings, Arkadia, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno, Arkadia managing principals Richard Kilstock and David Aaron and the industrial complex at 3850-3872 Northwest 126 Avenue in Coral Springs (Barings, Arkadia, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Arkadia Property Group and Barings teamed up to buy a Coral Springs industrial complex for $31 million in an off-market deal.

The joint venture acquired the Coral Springs Logistics Center at 3850-3872 Northwest 126th Avenue, according to records. Arkadia is a Bal Harbour-based commercial real estate firm co-founded by managing partners David Aaron and Richard Kilstock.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Barings is a global investment arm of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. With more than $371 billion in assets worldwide, Barings is led by Chairman and CEO Mike Freno.

The joint venture paid $241 a square foot for the two-building complex. The seller, an entity managed by Deborah Ansin and Luis and Hansel Graef, bought the property for $4.5 million in 2019 and completed the 128,563 square feet of warehouse space a year later, records show.

“In the middle of the first quarter, we reached out to the seller,” Arkadia’s Aaron said. “Pretty quickly we came to terms and executed a fast-paced transaction.”

Arkadia and Barings showed interest in Coral Springs Logistics Center because it is a new complex that is close to the Sawgrass Expressway, Aaron said. “We liked the scale,” he said. “We liked the quality and the location. We believe being adjacent to the expressway is really important for logistics and warehousing.”

South Florida’s industrial market continues to display strong fundamentals, such as tenant demand and rising rents, Aaron said. “Prices per square foot at which new leases are transacting justify the increases in the purchase prices by square foot,” he said. “We are in the process of marketing 30,000 square feet of available space, and we believe that we will be very pleased where rents will land.”

In the first quarter, South Florida’s industrial market had a 2.9 vacancy rate, compared to 4.4 percent during the same period last year, according to a recent report by Lee & Associates. The average asking rent climbed 14 percent to $11.96 from $10.46 a square foot in the first quarter of 2021, the report states.

The Arkadia-Barings Coral Springs acquisition surpassed South Florida’s highest industrial sale of the first quarter on a price per-square-foot basis: The $52 million sale of a 237,756-square-foot industrial property in Homestead. The buyer, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, paid $219 per square foot, the Lee & Associates report states.

Other recent industrial deals in South Florida include Avid Asset Management and Fogel Capital paying $22 million for a logistics warehouse in West Palm Beach, and the $10.7 million sale of an industrial complex in Margate.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countycoral springsindustrialLogisticsSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CREC Capital’s co-founders Alan Esquenazi and Warren Weiser with 2400 Northeast 10th Court (CREC Capital, Google Maps)
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    Design Center of the Americas in Dania Beach with owner Charles Cohen of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation (Scott Francis, Wikipedia)
    Lease roundup: Charles Cohen’s DCOTA scores 11 new tenants for 100K sf combined
    Lease roundup: Charles Cohen’s DCOTA scores 11 new tenants for 100K sf combined
    201 East Las Olas Boulevard, 550 S Quadrille Blvd, and 5505 Blue Lagoon (Apartments, Loopnet)
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Seagis Property Group's Bradlee Lord and 13399 Northwest 113th Avenue Road in Medley (Google Maps, Seagis)
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    Lease roundup: BH3’s Fabrick project in Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village fully leased
    From left: Dave Benson of Morningstar Properties; Tim Petrillo of Urban Street Development; 125 Northwest Fourth Street in Fort Lauderdale (Urban Street Development, Morningstar Properties, Google Maps)
    Morningstar pays $30M for self-storage facilities in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    Morningstar pays $30M for self-storage facilities in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    Bryan Hanson with 70 Isla Bahia Drive (Zimmerbiomet, Compass)
    Medical device honcho pays $14M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec house
    Medical device honcho pays $14M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec house
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.