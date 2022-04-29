Open Menu

Bridge Industrial nabs $154M construction loan for Miami Gardens project

Firm will use funds to build 1.6M sf of warehouse space

Miami /
Apr.April 29, 2022 02:29 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bridge Industrial founder and CEO Steve Poulos and the development site at 4310 NW 215th Street (Bridge Industrial)

Bridge Industrial founder and CEO Steve Poulos and the development site at 4310 NW 215th Street (Bridge Industrial)

Bridge Industrial got a major boost for its Miami Gardens business park development with a $154 million loan to complete construction of nearly 1.6 million square feet of new warehouse space.

The financing is for the development of two Class A industrial buildings, representing the second phase of Bridge Point Commerce Center at 4310 Northwest 215th Street, according to a press release. The site abuts the Florida Turnpike.

Steve Roth with CBRE secured the CIBC Bank USA loan for Bridge Industrial, a Chicago-based firm led by founder and CEO Steve Poulos.

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, the release states. The new buildings could lease up quickly due to surging tenant demand for industrial space in Miami-Dade County, where net absorption is outpacing new inventory, according to a recent JLL report.

In 2017, Bridge Industrial paid $28.2 million for a 185-acre development site that includes the commerce center’s first phase, completed in 2019. It consists of three buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet of industrial space on 91 acres, records show. The first phase is fully leased. Tenants include City Furniture and grocery distributor HapCor, the release states.

The two new buildings, divided into 794,230 square feet each, and with 36-foot clearing heights, will be developed on 94 acres adjacent to the first phase, and which is part of the 185-acre property. Once completed, Bridge Point Commerce Center will have 2.7 million square feet of industrial space.

Bridge Industrial is among the more active national warehouse-focused developers and investors in South Florida. Recently, the firm and its partner, PGIM Real Estate, leased an entire cold storage speculative project in Hialeah to food logistics company FreezPak. After paying $11 million for the development site in 2020, the joint venture secured a $67 million loan to build the 312,103-square-foot facility.

In December, Bridge Industrial paid $46.3 million for the Pompano Beach Commerce Park industrial complex. Also last year, Bridge Industrial sold a Miramar distribution center the firm renovated to Cabot Properties for $72 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bridge Industrialconstruction loansindustrial marketmiami gardensMiami-Dade CountySouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Constantine Karides with 2767 Sunset Drive (Reedsmith, Compass, iStock)
    Crypto lawyer buys waterfront Sunset Islands home for $17M
    Crypto lawyer buys waterfront Sunset Islands home for $17M
    (iStock)
    Insatiable demand and tightening supply pump up South Florida industrial rents
    Insatiable demand and tightening supply pump up South Florida industrial rents
    Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno, Arkadia managing principals Richard Kilstock and David Aaron and the industrial complex at 3850-3872 Northwest 126 Avenue in Coral Springs (Barings, Arkadia, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Arkadia JV pays $31M for Coral Springs industrial complex
    Arkadia JV pays $31M for Coral Springs industrial complex
    (R-L) Altman Companies Chairman and co-CEO Joel Altman, and co-CEO Seth Wise with a site plan (HSQ Group, Altman Co)
    Altman wants to build 370-unit apartment project with grocer near Homestead
    Altman wants to build 370-unit apartment project with grocer near Homestead
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    35 Southwest Sixth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock) Miami
    Rental Asset Management buys Little Havana apartments for $30M
    Rental Asset Management buys Little Havana apartments for $30M
    CREC Capital’s co-founders Alan Esquenazi and Warren Weiser with 2400 Northeast 10th Court (CREC Capital, Google Maps)
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    South Florida’s retail market rebounds from pandemic but could face inflation, Russia war challenges: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.