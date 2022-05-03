Open Menu

Mansions at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.2M to $6.3M

Miami /
May.May 03, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of the Mansions at Acqualina (Mansions at Acqualina, Condo.com, iStock)

Condo sales, dollar volume and average sale price rose during the final week of April in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $213 million, compared to $194 million the week before. Sales reached 301, versus 243 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $707,000, down from $799,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $6.3 million closing at Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 1002 at 17749 Collins Avenue sold for $1,356 per square foot. Maria Choen with Acqualina Realty represented the seller, and David Vazquez with Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at St. Regis in Bal Harbour. Unit 601N at 9705 Collins Avenue sold for $6.1 million, or $1,731 per square foot. Bruno Junqueira with Coldwell Banker Realty had the listing, and Julian Johnston with the Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 24 to April 30:

Most expensive

Mansions at Acqualina, 17749 Collins Avenue, unit 601N | 110 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,356 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cohen with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: David Vazquez with Brown Harris Stevens

Least expensive

Acqualina Ocean Residence, 17875 Collins Avenue, unit 3806 | 42 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,178 psf | Listing agent: Maria Cohen with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Cindy Clayman with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

The Ritz Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, 4701 Meridian Avenue, unit 424 | 239 days on the market | $4M | $1,239 psf | Listing agent: Tristan Alexander with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Ilana Levitt with Compass Florida

Fewest days on market

Mosaic on Miami Beach, 3801 Collins Avenue, unit 1606 | 5 days on the market | $4M | $2,198 psf | Listing agent: Ida Schwartz with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Ida Schwartz with Compass Florida

(Source: Condo.com)

