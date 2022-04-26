Condo sales, dollar volume and average sale price all fell last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $194 million, compared to $230 million the week before. Sales reached 243, versus 256 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $799,000, down from $897,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $13 million closing at Four Seasons Residences in Miami. Penthouse 2 ABCD at 1425 Brickell Avenue sold for $1,748 per square foot. Jonathan Mann represented the seller, and Fabian Dominguez represented the buyer.

As in the previous week, the second most expensive sale occurred at Apogee in Miami Beach. Unit 1003 at 800 South Pointe Drive sold for $9 million, or $2,899 per square foot. Dora Puig represented both the buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 17 to April 23:

Most expensive

Four Seasons, 1425 Brickell Avenue, unit PH2ABCD | 22 days on the market | $13M | $1,747 psf | Listing agent: Jonathan Mann | Buyer’s agent: Fabian Dominguez

Least expensive

Ocean Tower One, 799 Crandon Boulevard, unit 1205 | 4 days on the market | $3.4M | $1,340 psf | Listing agent: Carlos Coto | Buyer’s agent: Monica Steinmuller

Most days on market

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2903 | 523 days on the market | $3.7M | $1,096 psf | Listing agent: Sonia Gherardi | Buyer’s agent: Giorgio Vecchi

Fewest days on market

Ocean Tower One, 799 Crandon Boulevard, unit 1205 | 4 days on the market | $3.4M | $1,340 psf | Listing agent: Carlos Coto | Buyer’s agent: Monica Steinmuller