Palm Beach agent Margit Brandt joined Premier Estate Properties following a six-month stint at Compass.

Brandt is a top agent in Palm Beach, where she’s sold more than $285 million in volume over the past year, including pending sales, she said. In the first quarter of this year, she worked on deals totaling $180 million in volume. More than half of her deals in the past year have been off-market, as inventory fell dramatically due to a sharp boost in demand.

The residential market in Palm Beach has been on fire for almost two years. In 2019, $1 billion worth of properties traded hands. Last year, that quadrupled to $4 billion, Brandt said.

“Premier is able to give me the support and resources to help me accommodate this growth” in demand, she said, adding that she was appreciative of her time with Compass. Her recent deals include the $39 million off-market sale of the waterfront lot at 7 Ocean Lane in Palm Beach in February. Brandt represented the seller.

Brandt brought her listings with her to Premier, including 210 Palmo Way, a non-waterfront property in Palm Beach asking $19.9 million.

A Compass spokesperson wished Brandt well and said the brokerage looks forward to working with her on future deals.

Before joining Compass in September, Brandt had been with Brown Harris Stevens.

Premier Estate Properties, led by brokers and owners Carmen N. D’Angelo Jr., Gerard P. Liguori and Joseph G. Liguori, opened its first office in Palm Beach in 2018, when it brought on top broker Jim McCann and his team. The boutique firm, with fewer than 50 agents, recorded $3.1 billion in sales last year. It’s also active in Manalapan, Gulf Stream, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

The brokerage is affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, which Brandt said contributed to her decision to join Premier. Premier agents also have the highest sales volume on average in the country, Brandt said.