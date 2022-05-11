Open Menu

Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton trades for $46M

Tenants at 71% leased complex include bank Oppenheimer, tech firm Connection

Miami /
May.May 11, 2022 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Buyers Neil Merin, Dung Lam and Jordan Paul along with 1001 Yamato Road (top) and 999 Yamato Road (bottom) (NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Moris Moreno)

From left: Buyers Neil Merin, Dung Lam and Jordan Paul along with 1001 Yamato Road (top) and 999 Yamato Road (bottom) (NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Moris Moreno)

The Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton traded for $45.9 million.

A joint venture of MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II and an unidentified New York-based institutional real estate fund bought the two-building complex at 999 and 1001 Yamato Road from Adler Real Estate Partners, according to a news release from MHCommercial Real Estate.

This is the fund’s second purchase in South Florida since it was formed in January by NAI/Merin Hunter Codman principals Dung Lam, Neil Merin and Jordan Paul.

Christian Lee and Marcos Minaya of CBRE represented the seller. Corey Winsett of MHCommercial, as well as Elizabeth Jones and John Strickroot of Shutts & Bowen, represented the buyers.

The JV scored an undisclosed amount of financing from Greenwich, Connecticut-based LoanCore Capital, according to the release. Steve Kay and JP Kost of LoanCore structured the loan.

The complex spans 10 acres. The three-story 999 Yamato Road building, built in 2000, totals 82,974 square feet; and the four-story 1001 Yamato Road building, built in 1986, totals 88,750 square feet, according to the release.

Yamato Office Center is 71 percent leased, according to the release. Tenants include investment bank Oppenheimer, tech firm Connection, employment agency Accountable Healthcare Staffing and telecommunications company Phoenix Tower International.

The complex gained in value since Miami-based Adler Real Estate, led by founder and managing principal Matthew Adler, bought it in 2015 for $32.3 million.

The buyers plan capital improvements to the Class A properties in a bid to increase tenancy, the release states.

The deal comes on the heels of MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II buying the EcoPlex office building at 1641 Worthington Road in West Palm Beach and its attached garage for $32.5 million in April. The fund partnered with New York-based Waterfall Asset Management for that deal.

Fund II is targeting a total of $250 million commercial real estate acquisitions throughout the Southeast over the next year to a year and a half, according to the release.

Lam, Merin and Jordan Paul’s previous fund, formed in 2019 and fully invested by December, bought roughly $115 million in property, according to an April MHCommercial release. That included the purchase of the three-building Golden Bear Plaza office complex at 11750, 11760 and 11770 U.S. Highway 1 in Palm Beach Gardens for $49.8 million in 2020.

The Palm Beach County office market has picked up since the pandemic’s work-from-home shift that started in 2020. The vacancy rate was 9.6 percent in the first quarter, as well as the fourth quarter of last year, the lowest since early 2019, according to a Colliers report. Rents reached $37.59 per square foot in the first quarter, up from $35.85 during the same period last year.

In another recent Boca Raton office deal, Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development scooped up Florida Atlantic University’s tech and innovation-focused Research Park for $37.5 million in May.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonoffice marketofficespalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    An aerial of the Mainstreet at Boynton with Banyan Development principal Jason Sher and Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner (LinkedIn, Pebb Enterprises, Aerial via Andy Traficante – Atlantic Aerial Imaging)
    Pebb, Banyan sell Wawa-leased building at Mainstreet at Boynton
    Pebb, Banyan sell Wawa-leased building at Mainstreet at Boynton
    151 Chilean Avenue in Palm Beach (Realtor.com, iStock)
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Triple Double's Andrew Greenbaum with 200 Southeast First Street and 44 West Flagler Street in Miami (Triple Double, Blanca, Google Maps)
    $57M double play: JV acquires two downtown Miami office buildings
    $57M double play: JV acquires two downtown Miami office buildings
    O’Connor Capital's William O’Connor and 151 Worth Avenue (O’Connor Capital Partners, Google Maps)
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Pantzer's Jason and Jordan Pantzer with The District Flats apartment complex at 1701 Clare Avenue (Pantzer Properties, Google Maps)
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    The Gateway at Wynwood office building at 2916 North Miami Avenue with R&B Realty Group CEO Aron Rosenberg (LinkedIn, R&B Realty Group)
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner (right) and Banyan Development's  Jason Sher with Research Park at Florida Atlantic University (Pebb, Avison Young, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Pebb, Banyan pay $37.5M for Research Park at FAU in Boca Raton
    Pebb, Banyan pay $37.5M for Research Park at FAU in Boca Raton
    Woodmont Properties chairman Donald Witmondt and ceo Eric Witmondt (Woodmont properties, Loopnet)
    Woodmont beefs up Palm Beach Park of Commerce portfolio with $21M warehouse deal
    Woodmont beefs up Palm Beach Park of Commerce portfolio with $21M warehouse deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.