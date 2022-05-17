Open Menu

Mike Zoi’s Motorsport firm proposes offices at Magic City Innovation District

13-story building would have 206K sf of offices, 80K sf of other commercial space

Miami /
May.May 17, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Innovation District (DB Lewis Architect-Thresholds Intl, iStock) Mike Zoi, Miami, Motorsport

Innovation District (DB Lewis Architect-Thresholds Intl, iStock)

UPDATED, May 18, 5:15 p.m.: Race car driver and digital media tycoon Mike Zoi wants to develop a mid-rise office building at the Magic City Innovation District in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Zoi proposes a 13-story building west of Northeast Fourth Avenue and between 59th and 60th streets, according to a letter submitted by a Zoi-led entity to the city.

The Miami Urban Development Review Board is set to take up the project at its Wednesday meeting.

The 1.8-acre development site consists mainly of warehouses retrofitted into other uses, including a building now serving as the headquarters for Zoi’s Motorsport Network at 5972 Northeast Fourth Avenue. Zoi, through various entities, owns the properties, records show.

The DB Lewis Architect-designed project would be mostly glass, as renderings show floor-to-ceiling windows and a bronze-colored building frame. The plan is for 206,352 square feet of offices; 79,676 square feet of other commercial space, including retail; and 390 parking spaces, according to an April submittal to the Urban Development Review board.

This is among the first planned projects at the Magic City Innovation District, a $1 billion mixed-use development spanning 18 acres roughly from Northeast 60th Street to 64th Street and from Northeast Second Avenue to the Florida East Coast Railway tracks in Little Haiti and Lemon City.

The Miami City Commission approved the development in 2019, despite opposition from area residents and business owners who raised concerns about neighborhood gentrification, increased traffic and the size and scale of the development. Opponents sued the city shortly after the project was approved, but lost in 2020.

Read more

Magic City’s investment partners include Miami-based Plaza Equity Partners, led by Neil Fairman, Anthony Burns and George Helmstetter, according to the project’s website.

Construction is expected to start this year on the first tower at Magic City, a 25-story apartment building with 359 units, Burns told The Real Deal late last year.The 8.5 million-square-foot development also will have condos and retail, as well as offices aimed as a hub for technology companies.

Mayor Francis Suarez has been courting techies in a push to make Miami the new Silicon Valley.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated Zoi’s country of birth. He is from Georgia and holds U.S. citizenship. 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Little HaitiMagic City Innovation DistrictMiami-Dade Countyoffice marketoffices

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dacar Management's Alberto Micha-Buzali with Residences and Shoppes (LinkedIn, Dacar Management)
    Dacar scores $81M loan for Publix-anchored mixed-use project in Hialeah
    Dacar scores $81M loan for Publix-anchored mixed-use project in Hialeah
    Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    David Barry, principal, Ironstate Development along with a rendering of the proposed eight-story building between Northeast 26th and 27th Streets in Wynwood (Ironstate, 5G Studio Collaborative)
    Developer proposes Urby-branded apartments on former Art by God site in Wynwood
    Developer proposes Urby-branded apartments on former Art by God site in Wynwood
    From left: David Edelstein, Alex Karakhanian and Victor Ballestas in front of the property at 3601 North Miami Avenue (Lndmrk Development, Tricap, Integra Investments, LoopNet)
    David Edelstein, partners buy Design District dev site, plan office tower
    David Edelstein, partners buy Design District dev site, plan office tower
    The shopping center at 12495 Southwest 88th Street (Frontier Companies)
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    Nuveen CEO Jose Minaya and 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami (Nuveen, Colliers)
    Lease roundup: Nuveen moving Southeast HQ to 801 Brickell
    Lease roundup: Nuveen moving Southeast HQ to 801 Brickell
    Michele and Kevin Segalla and Ilya Karpov with 320 Hibiscus Drive (LinkedIn, Craig Denis) Miami, Mansions
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    the Church of God Evangelical at 12830 Northeast Sixth Avenue in North Miami with Daniel Jaramillo and Tomas Sinisterra of Strategic Properties based in Miami (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Praying for a profit? Developers plan multifamily project on North Miami church site, adjacent property
    Praying for a profit? Developers plan multifamily project on North Miami church site, adjacent property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.