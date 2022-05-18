Open Menu

Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $6.3M

Miami /
May.May 18, 2022 01:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)

Condo sales last week continued their plunge from the previous week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $154 million, down from $275 million the week before. Sales reached 216, compared with 251 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $711,500, down from $1 million the week prior.

The top sale was a $6.3 million closing at Rise at Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Unit 4201 at 88 Southwest Seventh Street sold for $1,425 per square foot. Ana Maria Gomez with Fortune International Realty represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Privé Island Estates in Aventura. PH7 at 5500 Island Estates Drive sold for $5.8 million, or $1,313 per square foot. Bento Queiroz with Compass Florida had the listing, and Diana Shay, with Miami New Home Realty, represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 8 to May 14:

Most expensive

Rise, 88 Southwest Seventh Street, unit 4201 | 21 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,424 psf | Listing agent: Ana Maria Gomez with Fortune International Realty

Least expensive

Grove Isle Condo, 2 Grove Isle Drive, unit B1702 | 11 days on the market | $2M | $863 psf | Listing agent: Alec Macias with Sea Grove Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alec Macias with Sea Grove Realty

Most days on market

Privé Island Estates , 5500 Island Estate Drive, 1106 | 775 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,112 psf | Listing agent: Jonathan Lief with Aventura Real Estate | Buyer’s agent: Nicole Holtzheuser with Florida Luxurious Properties

Fewest days on market

Bayside Village Condo, 2423 Fisher Island Drive, unit 5203 | 6 days on the market | $3.6M | $1,589 psf | Listing Agent: Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty

