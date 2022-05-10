Open Menu

Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $6M to $15.5M

May.May 10, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)

Condo sales tumbled while average sale price and dollar volume rose in the first week of May in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $275 million, up from $213 million the week before. Sales reached 251, compared with 301 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $1 million, up from $707,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $15.5 million closing at Faena House in Miami Beach. Unit 6A at 3315 Collins Avenue sold for $3,276 per square foot. Toni Schrager with Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller, and Bryan Sereny and Bill Hernandez with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Santa Maria in Miami. PH 4902 at 1643 Brickell Avenue sold for $12 million, or $1,200 per square foot. Audrey Ross with Compass Florida had the listing, and Liz Hogan, also with Compass Florida, represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 1 to May 7:

Most expensive

Faena House, 3315 Collins Avenue, unit 6a | 63 days on the market | $15.5M | $3,276 psf | Listing agent: Toni Schrager with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agents: Bryan Sereny and Bill Hernandez with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 2501 | 51 days on the market | $6M | $1,340 psf | Listing agent: Enrique Tettamanti with Dezer Platinum Realty | Buyer’s agent: Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty

Most days on market

Santa Maria, 1643 Brickell Avenue, PH 4902 | 309 days on the market | $12M | $1,200 psf | Listing agent: Audrey Ross with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Liz Hogan with Compass Florida

Fewest days on market

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 2103 | 1 day on the market | $8.9M | $2,580 psf | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman

One Thousand Museum, 1000 East Biscayne Boulevard, unit 3201 | 1 day on the market | $7.3M | $1,587 psf | Listing agent: Patrice Hallot with London Foster Realty | Buyer’s agent: Anna Sherrill with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Tags
bal harbourCondoskey biscayneMiamimiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

